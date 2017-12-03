Ashes 2017: Ben Stokes fails with the bat for New Zealand's Canterbury on return to competitive cricket

Wellington: Suspended England star Ben Stokes's highly anticipated return to the crease was over almost as soon as it began in New Zealand on Sunday.
Playing in a limited overs match for his birth province Canterbury against Otago, Stokes only faced seven balls before he was bowled for two.
England all-rounder Ben Stokes. AFP
It was the all-rounder's first match in 69 days amid speculation he is preparing for a dramatic Ashes call-up.
But while England are playing before a 55,000-plus crowd in the second Ashes Test against Australia in Adelaide, Stokes turned out for Canterbury at a village ground on the outskirts of Christchurch with a crowd of about 1,000.
Canterbury, batting first, were in trouble at three down for eight when Stokes was bowled.
The 26-year-old has maintained he was in New Zealand on a family visit and just wanted to "do well, and contribute to Canterbury winning".
Stokes is currently banned from international cricket while British authorities probe his alleged involvement in a late-night fight outside a Bristol nightclub.
He has missed the first two Ashes Tests, which includes a 10-wicket defeat in the opening encounter in Brisbane. The third Test starts in Perth on 14 December.
Published Date: Dec 03, 2017
| Updated Date: Dec 03, 2017
