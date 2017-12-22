First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 2nd ODI Dec 23, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Dec 22, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
SL in IND | 24 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
WI in NZ | 26 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Australia's Mitchell Starc and Tim Paine doubtful for the Boxing Day Test

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine has joined pace spearhead Mitchell Starc as a doubt for Australia in the Boxing Day Ashes Test in Melbourne

AFP, Dec, 22 2017

Melbourne: Wicketkeeper Tim Paine has joined pace spearhead Mitchell Starc as a doubt for Australia in the Boxing Day Test against England in Melbourne.

Starc hobbled through Melbourne airport on crutches Friday cushioning a bruised heel but was not yet ready to concede defeat.

"It won't be my choice," he told reporters, on his possible selection.

Australian players Mitchell Starc (L), Josh Hazlewood (C) and wicketkeeper Tim Paine walk back to the pavilion at the end of England's second innings on the fourth day of the first cricket Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane on November 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc and wicket-keeper Tim Paine might not feature in the XI for Australia in the fourth Ashes Test. AFP

Reports said that Starc, who is Australia's leading wicket-taker in the Ashes series with 19, could be ruled out of the fourth Test as soon as Saturday.

If Starc is unable to recover in time understudy Jackson Bird is expected to take his place in the XI.

With Australia having already claimed the Ashes, another factor against the left-armer playing in the Boxing Day Test is an upcoming series in South Africa, with selectors keen to pick a healthy Starc in the touring party.

Paceman Ryan Harris, who often played in pain throughout a Test career that included Australia's home Ashes success four years ago, knows how much of an impediment a bruised heel can be.

"I have had it. They can be quite painful," Harris told radio on Friday.

"You can't hide it. You can't change anything – the way you land or try and get around it."

Reports emerged on Friday that Paine is also no certainty to play in the showpiece Melbourne Cricket Ground Test.

Paine, who is averaging 43.33 with the bat and has taken 15 catches and a stumping in the series, did not travel to Melbourne with the rest of his team-mates because of personal reasons.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Paine had remained at home in Tasmania after his father-in-law suffered a stroke.

If Paine is unavailable for the MCG Test, selectors have several options to consider.

Dropped batsman Peter Handscomb could potentially play as a wicketkeeper, while Cameron Bancroft was behind the stumps for Western Australia during the the early rounds of the domestic Sheffield Shield season.

Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 India 3246 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all