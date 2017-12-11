First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Australian media sneer England following Ben Duckett's late-night bar prank ahead of Perth Test

England's Ben Duckett was fined £1,500 ($2,000) for pouring beer over teammate Jimmy Anderson. He will play no further part in the remaining England Lions matches following the late-night bar prank.

AFP, Dec, 11 2017

Sydney: England were dismissed as "tourists masquerading as cricketers" by Australia's media which turned the screw Monday after Ben Duckett was fined for pouring beer over teammate Jimmy Anderson.

Duckett was slapped with a reported £1,500 ($2,000) fine and will play no further part in the remaining England Lions matches following the late-night bar prank in Perth on Thursday.

England are 2-0 in 5-match Ashes Test series

England's already difficult tour plunged into another crisis after Ben Duckett's bar prank. AFP

It plunged their already difficult tour into another crisis after wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow headbutted Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft in a Perth bar during the tourists' first night in Australia.

That followed star all-rounder Ben Stokes being suspended from the Ashes campaign after an incident outside a Bristol nightclub in September that led to police investigations.

England have so far lost the opening two Tests and have their work cut out in the third this week at Perth's WACA Ground, where they have not beaten Australia since 1978.

"These English Contiki tourists masquerading as cricketers are about to seal their places in Ashes infamy," Sydney Daily Telegraph said on its back page.

Contiki is a tour company that caters for younger travellers and has earned a reputation for attracting the booze-filled party crowd.

The Telegraph stuck the knife in further with a blazing headline "Perthetic", adding: "Tour degenerates into farce as rudderless Poms face whitewash."

The Sydney Morning Herald also jumped on the bandwagon, screaming "Teetering on the drink" on its back page in a story that said their Ashes campaign was "again in disarray".

"It is the third time in four months that England's preparations have been derailed by an alcohol-fuelled incident," it wrote.

Drinking culture

Earlier in the tour, England cricket chief Andrew Strauss insisted there was no drinking culture in the team, but he still slapped a midnight curfew on the Ashes tour.

The Duckett incident happened on the first night that the curfew had been relaxed.

The Australian newspaper spared England some of the more strident criticism dished out by other media, and instead ran a story highlighting the drinking on England's 1986-87 tour to Australia.

That side featured the likes of Ian Botham, Allan Lamb and David Gower, who enjoyed a tipple, but they still won the series, and without a curfew.

"Mike Gatting's squad got the job done, winning 2-1 against Allan Border's side while burning the candle at both ends," the newspaper said, suggesting that currently England "do not have the troops to hang onto the Ashes urn".

While Australia's media made the most of England's problems, coach Darren Lehmann played a much straighter bat on Sunday, saying the alcohol-fuelled indiscretions were no laughing matter.

"I've been through all that, so no, I don't have a chuckle at that," he told reporters.

"You have those situations at various stages throughout your career. It's not funny.

"It's a case of actually making sure you're trying the best you can to get your side prepared. For me, I don't have a chuckle at any of that."

Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all