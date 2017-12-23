First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 2nd ODI Dec 23, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 204 runs
SL in IND | 2nd T20I Dec 22, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 88 runs
SL in IND | 24 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
WI in NZ | 26 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Australia have to treat Mitchell Starc's heel problem with care, says Pat Cummins

Australia will have to manage Mitchell Starc’s heel problem properly or risk losing their in-form pace spearhead to a long-term injury, teammate Pat Cummins said on Saturday.

Reuters, Dec, 23 2017

Melbourne: Australia will have to manage Mitchell Starc’s heel problem properly or risk losing their in-form pace spearhead to a long-term injury, teammate Pat Cummins said on Saturday.

Starc is a big doubt for the fourth Test against England with a bruised heel and although scans have cleared the pacer of serious injury, the selectors will take a cautious approach with the Ashes won and the four-Test tour of South Africa coming up.

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates bowling out England's James Vince during the third Test. AP

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates bowling out England's James Vince during the third Test. AP

”It’s a funny kind of injury,“ pace bowler Cummins said on Saturday. ”It’s not super common, but if it’s not treated well it can drag on for a very long time.

“It’s a bruise pretty much where you’ve got to walk all day and bowl. I‘m sure they’ll come to an agreement and if he knows he’s not right, he’ll put his hand up.”

Starc, the top wicket-taker in the series with 19 victims, bowled with the heel problem in the third Test at the WACA as Australia wrapped up an innings and 41-run win for a 3-0 lead.

The left-armer did not participate in Australia’s training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday and sported a large compression sock on his right ankle.

Cummins suffered a similar injury following his Test debut in 2011 and was out for more than four months.

“I chatted to him about it... it’s one of those ones where there’s no way around it. You can’t strap it differently, you can’t bowl off the other foot or anything. It’s hard to hide,” Cummins said.

“So (you have to) try and get it early enough and not try and really, really damage it. It can be a long process trying to get it right. He knows that, the staff know that and I‘m sure they’ll work it out.”

Reserve seamer Jackson Bird is likely to step in if Starc is ruled out.

“I hope for Mitch’s sake his heel’s not too serious and he does get up,” Bird said. “But it’d be unbelievable to play an Ashes Test on Boxing Day. Either way I’ll be ready.”

The hosts will also have wicketkeeper Tim Paine joining the squad on Sunday after he stayed at home in Tasmania due to his father-in-law being hospitalised following a stroke.

The fourth Test starts on Tuesday.

Published Date: Dec 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 23, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 India 3246 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all