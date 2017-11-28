First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017: Australia coach Darren Lehmann says team will look to bounce out England in Adelaide Test

Australian coach Darren Lehmann said Australia’s fast bowlers will once again pepper England’s middle and lower order batsmen with short-pitched deliveries the second Ashes test.

Reuters, Nov, 28 2017

Adelaide: Australia’s fast bowlers will once again pepper England’s middle and lower order batsmen with short-pitched deliveries on a lively track in the day-night second Ashes test in Adelaide, coach Darren Lehmann said on Tuesday.

The Australian pacemen tormented England’s lower order with bouncers on the fourth day in Brisbane to set up the hosts’ 10-wicket win in the series opener.

Australian players Mitchell Starc (L), Josh Hazlewood (C) and wicketkeeper Tim Paine walk back to the pavilion at the end of England's second innings on the fourth day of the first cricket Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane on November 26, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / SAEED KHAN / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE --

Australia's pace battery of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins (not in picture) scalped 14 English wickets in the first Test. AFP

The barrage was reminiscent of the preceding home series in 2013/14 when the Mitchell Johnson-led pace battery mowed through England’s tail repeatedly to help secure a 5-0 whitewash for the hosts.

"(Bowling short) certainly hasn’t changed from four years ago," Lehmann told reporters at the Adelaide airport ahead of the second test beginning on Saturday.

"It’s a bit different in Australia than England where grounds are smaller and you can’t really get away with it, on bigger grounds you can. So that’s one thing that we see as an advantage.

"They did it quite a lot to us as well, it’s a ploy a lot of people do now. At the back end when the wicket quickened up and we could go after them a bit harder was helpful. That’s the blueprint, it’s no secret we’re going to attack their middle and lower order like that."

Mitchell Starc had asked for a bit more pace from the wickets after the Gabba served up a docile surface in the first test and according to Lehmann his wish could get fulfilled with the pink ball at the Adelaide Oval.

"It’s a fascinating test match, there’s a lot of talk about it’ll seam and it’ll swing," Lehmann said, adding that Australia’s experience of playing day-night tests in the past would come handy.

"The ball stays pretty good, but you can make runs if you play well as per normal. And it does quicken up at night — probably the fastest wicket around Australia at night, so that’s going to be interesting, how it plays.

"You’re more comfortable in your preparation, you know what you have to do to get ready. So the lead-in is a lot more normal for us than other teams by having done it twice. This is the third time so we’re pretty comfortable where it sits."

The 47-year-old Lehmann, who played 27 tests for Australia, lauded off-spinner Nathan Lyon who bagged five wickets in a key contribution towards the hosts’ victory.

"He kept us in the game day one, he was fantastic. He’s just grown with confidence and success breeds that," Lehmann said.

"For him, he’s actually come out of his shell a lot as well, he wants the ball day in, day out, a bit like Warney (former leg-spinner Shane Warne) did when he played.

"He’s not as confident as Warney was, but he’s just really starting to lead and help the bowlers out, which is great."

Published Date: Nov 28, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 28, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all