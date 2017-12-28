Ashes 2017: Alastair Cook's double ton showcases his mental strength despite limitations and doubts

Melbourne: It is the third evening of the first Test at the Gabba. The pitch is half covered by the shadows of the Western stand. The Australian bowlers have their tails up after their lower order has pegged them ahead in the game for the first time with a slender lead. The pitch that has been dour has sprung to life and is at its quickest. The vociferous crowd can smell the blood, as can the Australian bowlers.

In the middle, taking guard is England’s leading run-scorer of all-time, Alastair Cook.

The former captain had confronted such scenarios, many times in his career that has spanned for over a decade.

But this time it’s different, there are doubts and doubters, with the former in his mind and the latter back in England. He is desperate to succeed and amidst all this, plays an ambitious hook shot that is pouched at fine-leg.

A yard left or right, the ball would have sailed over the ropes for a six, but instead, Cook is left with another failure in his name.

A week later in Adelaide, Cook misses two straight balls to see his form plummet even further. Then in his 150th Test match, he is undone by a full straight ball by Mitchell Starc to end up with another low score.

The knives were sharpened and doubters kept growing. The general consensus was not just about his mind not being up to the challenge, but considering the way he missed fast balls, it was also about his reflexes seeming to be on a rapid decline.

Every player that played the game has a ‘use by date’ and on the evidence of Cook’s form, there were suggestions that his time at the top was about to come to an end.

Australian bowlers starved him of his beloved cut or pull shots throughout the series. There was doubt, if Cook could find alternative methods to add to his run tally. The Australian bowlers believed they had him worked out. The plan was simple — make him drive and lure him to edge one behind the stumps or surprise him with the full straight ball.

Cook was never a 360 degree player nor will he ever be, which makes it easier to plan his dismissals. But the greatness in his batting is his mental strength, self belief and his ability to find a solution despite his limitations. That is the reason why he has played over 150 Test matches and conjured up more than 11,000 Test runs at an astronomical rate that not many in the history of cricket have managed.

Coming into Melbourne with the Ashes already surrendered, Cook could have easily caved in and thrown in the towel.

In a way, he had nothing left to prove in the game of cricket. But great batsmen love a fight and want to prove to themselves that they still have what it takes to excel at the elite level.

In Melbourne, the Australian bowlers continued to stick to what had worked for them during the series against the England opener. They planned to force Cook to drive through the covers and pitched on the fuller length trying to trap him in front of his pegs.

But Cook responded like only he could.

Instead of playing the ball through the covers, he punched the ball down the ground. This had never been a natural shot for Cook. He always preferred to flick the straight balls and drive the full ones towards cover.

In Melbourne, he played straight and trusted his eye. The bat face that seemed to be closing off at impact was now as wide as it could get.

Three of his initial six boundaries came in front of cover region. All of a sudden he had found a new scoring zone and the runs started to come at a rapid rate. It forced the Australian bowlers to change their ploy and it resulted in them bowling in Cook’s strong zones. Out came the vicious cut shot, the perfectly balanced pull stroke and slowly, the belief was restored and the self doubts erased.

Cook had dropped anchor at the Melbourne Cricket ground. Once in 'that' zone, there have not been many better than him in terms of concentration and his mind was purely working on watching the ball and reacting to it, rather than working on how to encounter it. The term ‘see the ball and hit the ball’ might be common cliché, but all the past greats will agree that the mind operates on that line of thinking only half the time.

The fact that Cook was granted a hundred on Day two by Smith, who dropped him off Mitchell Marsh, also helped him restore those powers of concentration with a sound sleep. On Day three, he was troubled by neither spin or pace.

Batting for a long time had never been a challenge for Cook. He just needed to regain the trust in his game and once that was instilled, it was difficult for Australia to dislodge him.

One by one, Cook piled on the runs as he drove the ball as well as he had ever done in his 151-Test career. This was a batsman at the peak of his powers.

Four weeks ago, a slight top-edge might have had Cook contemplating his future, but with a double century now under his belt, he has regained that assurance. He might go on for another year or two, or perhaps even a few.

One thing is for sure that despite him not having the grace of Ponting, or the flair of Lara, or the technique of Dravid, or the shots of Tendulkar, Cook is well and truly a great of the game. His mammoth double hundred in Melbourne has once again proved it.