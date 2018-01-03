First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
The Ashes | 04 Jan 2018
AUS vs ENG
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
IND in SA | 05 Jan 2018
SA vs IND
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017-18: Time for Joe Root to stand up as England aim to salvage pride in Sydney

If anything Root has clearly felt the burden of captaincy and has not batted as freely. Perhaps the time has come, to take the bowling on and bring out the horizontal shots and put the pacers on the back foot.

Gaurav Joshi, Jan, 03 2018

It has been six long years since the Sydney Cricket ground hosted a Test match which was not a dead rubber. For the a historic ground and an iconic Test match, the first of the New Year, the Sydney test in the recent past has turned into an Australian experimental match. Different combinations have been tried and the behaviour of the pitch has varied significantly.

But despite all the experiments and the lack of significance of the Test in the context of the series, the Sydney Test public keeps churning out in numbers. Once again this year, the first three days of the Test have been sold out and with England preventing an Ashes whitewash in Melbourne, hopes have risen again within the English supporters of a victory on Australian soil.

File picture of Joe Root. AP

File picture of Joe Root. AP

There is no holding back in the Australian camp, Steve Smith might have sat out the training session, but the Australian skipper is itching to add to his century tally on his home ground after missing out in the last two years.  On this current form it seems impossible to prevent him. In two of the three matches won by Australia, he has been the difference between the two teams.

England has tried absolutely everything. Around the wicket, over the wicket, spin, pace, short ball, yorkers, cutters and also put a man in almost every inch of the turf one can imagine, but still failed to stop him.  Once again in Sydney, he will be the key. The only time he has failed in the series has been in Adelaide where the ball deviated off the pitch.

The chances of the ball moving alarmingly on this Sydney pitch are quite slim. There was a tingling of grass on the surface, but as is usually the case, it will only aid with the ball coming on to the bat rather than seaming off the pitch.  Which begs the question once again–Can England take 20 wickets on it?

After trying all the theories England seems to be out of ideas and seemed to have made a radical decision of bringing in an uncapped leg-spinner.  Mason Crane will make his debut on Thursday, but if his figures are anything to go by then he is in for a tough task. Crane averages 44 from his 25 first-class matches, to put that into context, even England’s part-time leg-spinner, David Malan averages less than him.  It is a move in desperation, much like four years ago when trying to avoid a whitewash England decided to play front-line batsmen in Scott Bortwick and asked him to be the primary spinner. England lost the match and suffered whitewash.

To be fair, unless James Anderson can dislodge the Australian batting order (including Smith) in his opening burst with the new ball, it is difficult to see England bowling Australia out for less than 400 in the home team’s first innings. Which means England must do what they did in the first innings in Melbourne and that is to score close to 450-500.

It is difficult task to repeat, especially with Mitchell Starc returning to the Australian line-up. Before the Melbourne Test match, James Anderson had remarked that the Australian bowling line-up will be severely hampered if one of Starc, Cummins or Hazlewood breaks down.  In a way, he was spot on because without Starc and a benign pitch the Australian pace battery looked slightly pedestrian.

The fact that Starc has declared himself fit is an ominous sign for England.  It means Alastair Cook, fresh from his double century in Melbourne, will face a tougher initiation when he begins his innings. Cook, along with Malan and Bairstow have all scored hundreds in the series. While it is rare for all the top six to score hundreds in a series, it is time for Joe Root to finally make an impression in Australia with the bat. Root’s front foot press across his stumps has been targeted by the Australian quicks and expect the fast men to target the English captain’s front pad again.

If anything Root has clearly felt the burden of captaincy and has not batted as freely. Perhaps the time has come, to take the bowling on and bring out the horizontal shots and put the pacers on the back foot. For throughout the series, the Australian pacers have been allowed to dominate by the short ball, it is time for the top order to take it on rather than sitting back and riding it.

In the Australian camp, the fifth match presents a great opportunity for the out of touch Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft. With the South African tour just around the corner, Bancroft simply has to score runs to ensure he gets on that plane while Khawaja might not get a better pitch to bat on for some time. To be fair, apart from Smith and Shaun Marsh, there has been no inclination that the Australian top order has improved against a moving ball and the likes of Khawaja would love to head to South Africa with runs under their belt to boost their confidence.

The Sydney Test rarely provides answers in the future, but one thing is for sure, it is definitely never short of excitement. Warner smashed a ton here before lunch last year and sent the crowd into raptures. While Warner might not be able to repeat that again this year, the crowd is certain to enjoy the moment Steve Smith, along with his teammates gets his hands on the little urn, officially. Dead rubber or not, the Sydney Test never fails to entertain.

Published Date: Jan 03, 2018 | Updated Date: Jan 03, 2018

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 2095 123
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2465 117
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 18: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 2

More Stories

See all