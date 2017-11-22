Ashes 2017-18: Jake Ball earns spot of fourth pacer in England's team for Brisbane Test

Brisbane: Jake Ball has won England's fourth seamer spot for the Ashes Test series opener after being passed fit to play against Australia at the Gabba on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire's Ball, 26, won the only contentious place ahead of fellow seamer Craig Overton in the England line-up after three warm-up games.
England will face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday. Twitter/@England Cricket
It will be Ball's fourth Test cap, but his first in an Ashes series, after his recovery from a sprained ankle suffered in England's second warm-up match in Adelaide two weeks ago.
"It wasn't an easy decision," skipper Joe Root the official England website on Wednesday.
"Craig's come into the squad, and everything that's been asked of him he's done brilliantly well, but Jake has bowled well when he's had his opportunities on the tour."
Root said Ball's adaptability to the Australian conditions had won him the nod.
"I think the way he goes about things on these surfaces could be really challenging for the Australians," Root said.
"He wouldn't be playing if not," Root added, when asked about Ball's fitness. "He's worked really hard and done everything he can to make sure he's in top shape for this first Test."
Ball has bowled only 15.4 overs so far on the tour, while Overton, who has not played a Test, featured in all three of England's tour games, taking eight wickets.
England will finalise their batting order on the morning of the Test, with reports suggesting that all-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to move above wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to bat at number six.
England - Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes
Published Date: Nov 22, 2017 02:48 pm
| Updated Date: Nov 22, 2017 02:48 pm
Brisbane: Jake Ball has won England's fourth seamer spot for the Ashes Test series opener after being passed fit to play against Australia at the Gabba on Thursday.
Nottinghamshire's Ball, 26, won the only contentious place ahead of fellow seamer Craig Overton in the England line-up after three warm-up games.
England will face Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Thursday. Twitter/@England Cricket
It will be Ball's fourth Test cap, but his first in an Ashes series, after his recovery from a sprained ankle suffered in England's second warm-up match in Adelaide two weeks ago.
"It wasn't an easy decision," skipper Joe Root the official England website on Wednesday.
"Craig's come into the squad, and everything that's been asked of him he's done brilliantly well, but Jake has bowled well when he's had his opportunities on the tour."
Root said Ball's adaptability to the Australian conditions had won him the nod.
"I think the way he goes about things on these surfaces could be really challenging for the Australians," Root said.
"He wouldn't be playing if not," Root added, when asked about Ball's fitness. "He's worked really hard and done everything he can to make sure he's in top shape for this first Test."
Ball has bowled only 15.4 overs so far on the tour, while Overton, who has not played a Test, featured in all three of England's tour games, taking eight wickets.
England will finalise their batting order on the morning of the Test, with reports suggesting that all-rounder Moeen Ali is likely to move above wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow to bat at number six.
England - Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Alastair Cook, Dawid Malan, Mark Stoneman, James Vince, Chris Woakes
Published Date:
Nov 22, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 22, 2017
Also See
Ashes 2017: England's chances hinge on how their batsmen tackle Australia's formidable bowling attack
Ashes 2017-18: Dawid Malan's century puts England in dominant position in warm-up game against Cricket Australia XI
Ashes 2017-18: England won't be 'easy to beat' despite Ben Stokes' absence, says former Australia pacer Ryan Harris