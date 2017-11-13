Ashes 2017-18: England's Moeen Ali fit for final warm-up game ahead of opener in Gabba

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Townsville: England's Moeen Ali says he has overcome his side strain and is ready to play his first Australian tour match in Townsville this week.
The Worcestershire all-rounder missed England's opening two games in Perth and Adelaide but is available for the final Ashes warm-up game against a Cricket Australia XI starting on Wednesday.
File image of England's Moeen Ali. Reuters
"I am good," he told reporters on Monday. "It's just a slight strain on my side from throwing."
"It was a bit frustrating but also not a bad thing, you get a lot more work done."
"I feel like I am ready to play and I can't wait to spend time in the field. We have got four days of cricket ahead."
"I can get a bit of game time in my system and then be ready to play, hopefully, at the Gabba."
The four-dayer in north Queensland is England's last game before the Ashes series-opener in Brisbane starting on 23 November.
"It's about being ready for that first ball when it's delivered in Brisbane," he said.
Moeen, on his first Ashes tour Down Under, says he is ready for the intensity of the series.
"I've heard a lot about Brisbane," he said. "It's something you have to block out. You have to focus on your game and the situation that the team is in."
"I'm prepared the best I can. When you're out there you rely on your instincts. I know it will be tough, but I've always backed my ability."
England head into their third tour match on the back of a comprehensive 192-run win over a CA XI in a day-night encounter at Adelaide Oval, the venue for the second Test which gets underway on 2 December.
Moeen, usually England's number eight in Test cricket, is likely to move up the order in the absence of star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who remains at home after being arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm.
Stokes is awaiting the outcome of a police investigation into his involvement in a fight outside a Bristol nightclub in September.
"With the Stokesy situation I've probably got to go up the order by one, but my aim as a cricketer is to get up the order as high as I can, maybe push into a role at five or six," said Moeen.
"Obviously that's a bit further ahead. Firstly I have to do the job at number seven."
Published Date:
Nov 13, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 13, 2017
