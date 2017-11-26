Ashes 2017-18: England's Jonny Bairstow involved in late-night incident with Australia's Cameron Bancroft, says report

Brisbane: England wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow was under investigation following a late-night incident with new Australian Test opener Cameron Bancroft, a report said on Sunday.

Fox Sports said Bairstow was being investigated by the England Cricket Board (ECB) over an incident that took place in Perth, Australia at the start of their Ashes tour.

The incident allegedly took place at a hotel while the England team was in town for its tour-opening match against a Western Australian XI, the report said.

While nobody was said to be hurt in the incident it sparked heated confrontations on the field between Australian players and Bairstow, while he was batting in the second innings of the first Test in Brisbane on Sunday.

Bairstow scored 42 as England were dismissed for 195, leaving Australia 170 runs to win the Gabba Test and who needed only 56 more runs on Monday's final day of play.

There are no police reports, although the incident is under review from the ECB, Fox Sports said.

Both the ECB and Cricket Australia were making no comment when approached by reporters over the matter on Sunday.

Reports of the incident come as England await the results of a police inquiry into a fight involving star all-rounder Ben Stokes outside a Bristol nightclub in September.

England are resigned to being without Stokes for the whole of the Ashes series after he did not fly out with the rest of the squad to Australia.