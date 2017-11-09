Ashes 2017-18: England pacer Jake Ball injures ankle in clash against Cricket Australia XI ahead of 1st Test

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Melbourne: England pace bowler Jake Ball has sent an injury scare through his team in their Ashes run-up after injuring his ankle during their game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Thursday.
Ball bowled just four balls of his fourth over before he limped off Adelaide Oval, where the tourists are playing a pink ball match in preparation for the five-test series, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on 23 November.
The 26-year-old Ball collapsed in his delivery stride after he twisted his right ankle. He received treatment on the field and was able to walk off the field unassisted, but was limping.
England’s pace bowling stocks took a hit earlier this week when Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury and replaced by Tom Curran.
Published Date:
Nov 09, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017
Also See
Ashes 2017: Moeen Ali, Steven Finn to undergo precautionary scan before England's 2-day game against West Australia XI
Ashes 2017: England pacer James Anderson says he is open to replacing Ben Stokes as vice-captain for the series
Ashes 2017: England's Moeen Ali, Steve Finn to miss warm-up against Cricket Australia XI