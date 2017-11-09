First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017-18: England pacer Jake Ball injures ankle in clash against Cricket Australia XI ahead of 1st Test

Before Jake Ball's injury, England’s pace bowling stocks took a hit earlier this week when Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury.

Reuters, Nov, 09 2017

Melbourne: England pace bowler Jake Ball has sent an injury scare through his team in their Ashes run-up after injuring his ankle during their game against a Cricket Australia XI in Adelaide on Thursday.

Ball bowled just four balls of his fourth over before he limped off Adelaide Oval, where the tourists are playing a pink ball match in preparation for the five-test series, which begins at the Gabba in Brisbane on 23 November.

The 26-year-old Ball collapsed in his delivery stride after he twisted his right ankle. He received treatment on the field and was able to walk off the field unassisted, but was limping.

England’s pace bowling stocks took a hit earlier this week when Steven Finn was ruled out of the tour with a knee injury and replaced by Tom Curran.

Published Date: Nov 09, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all