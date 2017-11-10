First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 07, 2017
IND Vs NZ
India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
NZ in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 04, 2017
IND Vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
SL in IND | 16 Nov 2017
IND vs SL
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
The Ashes | 23 Nov 2017
AUS vs ENG
Brisbane Cricket Ground (Woolloongabba), Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ashes 2017-18: Back injury puts Nathan Coulter-Nile's participation in doubt

Coulter-Nile, 30, has a history of spinal stress fractures and the latest setback appears to end his chances of being a back-up to Australia's pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins against England.

AFP, Nov, 10 2017

Sydney: Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will take a "short break" after suffering a fresh back problem, Cricket Australia said on Friday, probably ruling him out of the coming Ashes series.

Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook during a two-day match against England at the WACA in Perth on 4 November, 2017. AFP

Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook during a two-day match against England at the WACA in Perth on 4 November, 2017. AFP

Coulter-Nile, 30, has a history of spinal stress fractures and the latest setback appears to end his chances of being a back-up to Australia's pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins against England.

"Nathan experienced some pain in his back following the two-day tour match against England last week," CA's sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.

"Subsequent scans have revealed an early stage aggravation of his old stress fracture.

"Whilst this is a setback, the good news is that it has been picked up early so we are only considering a short break from bowling while we monitor him."

Kountouris said Coulter-Nile will have further scans over the next month to determine when he can return to bowling. The five-Test Ashes series starts on November 23.

Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 13: Here's what the doctor has to say about pre and post-natal care — Part 1

More Stories

See all