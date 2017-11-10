Ashes 2017-18: Back injury puts Nathan Coulter-Nile's participation in doubt
Coulter-Nile, 30, has a history of spinal stress fractures and the latest setback appears to end his chances of being a back-up to Australia's pace trio Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins against England.
Sydney: Australian fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile will take a "short break" after suffering a fresh back problem, Cricket Australia said on Friday, probably ruling him out of the coming Ashes series.
Nathan Coulter-Nile celebrates the dismissal of England's Alastair Cook during a two-day match against England at the WACA in Perth on 4 November, 2017. AFP
"Nathan experienced some pain in his back following the two-day tour match against England last week," CA's sports medicine manager Alex Kountouris said.
"Subsequent scans have revealed an early stage aggravation of his old stress fracture.
"Whilst this is a setback, the good news is that it has been picked up early so we are only considering a short break from bowling while we monitor him."
Kountouris said Coulter-Nile will have further scans over the next month to determine when he can return to bowling. The five-Test Ashes series starts on November 23.
Published Date: Nov 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017
Published Date:
Nov 10, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017
