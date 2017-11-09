Ashes 2017-18: Australia's Glenn Maxwell keen to shake off 'X-factor' tag ahead of series

- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Bangladesh in South Africa, 2 T20 International Series, 2017 SA Vs BAN South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 16th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Nov 23rd, 2017, 05:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Melbourne: Glenn Maxwell is tired of people harking back to his explosive power hitting in limited overs cricket and says he wants to be recognised for his more measured form as he fights to secure Australia’s number six batting spot for the Ashes series.
The 29-year-old off-spinning all-rounder scored two half centuries in Victoria’s recent Sheffield Shield match against South Australia and while he was annoyed at failing to convert them to centuries he was happy with his approach.
File image of Glenn Maxwell. AFP
"I think (selectors) made it pretty clear that they wanted the top six batters in the country and I want to put my hand up and be one of them," Maxwell told reporters in Melbourne.
"I feel like I‘m starting ahead of the pack because I played the last test and I think I was undefeated."
"Even if it was in a different country, I feel like I batted quite well and I showed some really good signs."
Maxwell scored a fine century at number six against India in March and with selectors keen to have a part-time bowler able to provide relief for the pacers over the course of a long campaign, his ability to soak up some overs with his off-spin would be valuable.
However, until his twin half centuries at the MCG, he had not passed 50 since his maiden test century in Ranchi and had been seen as locked in competition for the troublesome spot with the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Hilton Cartwright.
While former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne said in September he would select Maxwell for the first test against England in Brisbane starting on 23 November because he had the ‘X-factor’, Maxwell did not want to be viewed as unpredictable.
"I‘m not talking about the word ‘X-factor’ again," Maxwell said.
"I have ability to score quickly at stages but I think the way I’ve been playing recently, I’ve been more concentrating on just playing good cricket shots and making sure that I‘m there for a longer period of time."
"Hopefully that holds me in good stead."
Published Date:
Nov 09, 2017
| Updated Date: Nov 09, 2017
