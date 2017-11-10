First Cricket
Ashes 2017-18: Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood believes he is in good stead ahead of the Test series against England

Australian fast bowler, Josh Hazlewood said, "I'm pretty happy with where it's at now so I don't think there's a need to play another game."

AFP, Nov, 10 2017

Sydney: Australia paceman Josh Hazlewood said on Friday he is ready to let rip in the Ashes Test series opener with England despite having just one first-class match as preparation.

Hazlewood heads into the first Brisbane Test on 23 November on the back of a solitary Sheffield Shield match for New South Wales.

File picture of Josh Hazlewood. Getty

But the quick looks in good nick after taking match figures of six for 73 against Western Australia from a total of 33 overs.

Hazlewood will finalise his Test preparations by working out alongside fast bowlers Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Jackson Bird in Brisbane ahead of the Ashes opener.

"Things went pretty well the whole game," Hazlewood told reporters.

"From ball one I was pretty surprised with how well the ball was coming out, how good the run-up felt, how good everything (was) in general.

"I'm pretty happy with where it's at now so I don't think there's a need to play another game.

"I'm ready to go now and we obviously talk with the coaches and selectors and physios, everyone is on the same page and ready to go."

Hazlewood, Starc and Cummins bowled to Australia's two top batsmen, skipper Steve Smith and David Warner, in the Sydney Cricket Ground nets in a session full of intensity on Friday.

Things got testy with left-armer Starc forcing Smith to duck for cover several times.

"It's always good fun and they (Smith and Starc) are two world-class players, so it always keeps you on your toes and makes sure you get everything out of the session," Hazlewood said.

"That's what they're always like.

"They're always into each other and Patty (Cummins) and I just do our thing.

"It's pretty easy to fire Starcy up, so Smithy takes it on.

"There's no real 'going through the motions' when you're bowling at those two (Smith and Warner)."

Published Date: Nov 10, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 10, 2017

