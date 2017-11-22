First Cricket
Ashes 2017-18, Australia vs England, 1st Test: When and where to watch, coverage on TV and live streaming

England’s Ashes debutants face baptism by fire in Thursday’s opening Test at the Gabba. Here is all you need to know about the Ashes coverage.

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 22 2017

England’s Ashes debutants face baptism by fire in Thursday’s opening Test at the Gabba, where four years ago, the tourists’ batsmen crumbled under an Australian short-pitched bowling assault.

Joe Root’s team spent their final tour match in Townsville last week trying to acclimatise to the muggy conditions that will greet them in Brisbane, but few of the players will have any inkling of the challenge that awaits them.

Australia's skipper Steve Smith (L) and England captain Joe Root carry the Ashes trophy ahead of the first Test of the Ashes Series. AFP

Australia skipper Steve Smith (L) and England captain Joe Root carry the Ashes trophy ahead of the first Ashes Test. AFP

The ‘Gabbatoir’ has proved impregnable to visiting teams for nearly 30 years, with its pacy pitch, stifling weather and hostile crowds making it one of the world’s toughest arenas in Test cricket.

Only Root, former skipper Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad and James Anderson remain from the England team that suffered a 381-run hiding at the Gabba in 2013-14, when a marauding Mitchell Johnson took nine wickets and set the tone for the series.

The rest of the England side, and particularly their inexperienced batsmen, face a big test having only had weak tour sides and tepid pitches far from Brisbane for preparation.

Here is all you need to know about the Ashes coverage:

When will the first Test of the series be played?

The first Test will be played in Brisbane on 23 November.

What time will live coverage of the match start?

The live broadcast of the match will start at 5:30 am IST.

Where can you watch the match live?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD and will also be streamed live on SonyLIV and ESPN.in

With inputs from Reuters.

Published Date: Nov 22, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 22, 2017

