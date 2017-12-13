As Rohit Sharma scores 3rd ODI double ton, Twitterati exclaim 'Sharmaji ka beta setting unrealistic standards'

Skipper Rohit Sharma led from the front with his third ODI double century to help India post a mammoth 392/4 against Sri Lanka in the second One-day International at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Wednesday.

Rohit, who belted an unbeaten 153-ball 208, comprising 13 fours and 12 sixes, was engaged in two big partnerships – 115 runs for the opening wicket with Shikhar Dhawan (68 off 67; 4x9) and then 213 for the second wicket with rookie Shreyas Iyer (88 off 70; 4x9, 2x6).

Coming into the match, the Mumbaikar was the only batsman to have hit two double tons. He got to the landmark in 151 balls when he stole two runs after nudging a full length delivery off his counterpart Thisara Perera in the final over of the innings.

Watching the 'Hitman' play another special knock, Twitter also joined him in celebrating the double ton. Here are some of the best reactions:

2️⃣0️⃣8️⃣*️⃣ 200s by @ImRo45 - 3

200s by everyone else - 4 First 100 - 115 balls

Second 100 - 36 balls 153 balls, 13 fours, 12 sixes. Outstanding.#INDvSL #howzstat pic.twitter.com/0P4nBxoSRj — ICC (@ICC) December 13, 2017

Extraordinary!

3rd double-century for Rohit Sharma in ODIs. He has scored 10.61% of his career runs (6417) in the three inns alone - 264, 209, 208. No other batsman has more than one 200. #IndvSL — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 13, 2017

3 double Hundreds in ODI Cricket

Rohit Sharma 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳

Take That#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7FZOejwfhG — Mogambo ✪ ❄️ (@UberHandle) December 13, 2017

Does not need any of the modern innovative shots to get these double hundreds , Rohit Sharma. Devastating yet so classical. 👏👏👏🙏🙏#INDvSL #RohitSharma — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 13, 2017

Once again, Sharmaji ka beta setting unrealistic standards for others. #IndvSL — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) December 13, 2017

Well, this also happened!

Everyone Is So Busy Congratulating Rohit Sharma No One Realised Nuwan Pradeep Scored A Century Too. Congrats! 😂🙏🇮🇳#INDvSL #INDvsSL #RohitSharma #Hitman — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 13, 2017

A third double for Rohit. When the conditions are in his favour, he is really quite unmatched — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 13, 2017

Wah Rohit Wah ! 35 balls for the second hundred. So proud of you Rohit Sharma ! pic.twitter.com/EPWGZ2qcaG — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 13, 2017

Rohit Sharma's a trendsetter!

Sunil Gavaskar: Convert 1s into 2s Rohit Sharma: Convert 100s into 200s — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 13, 2017

They're all pumped up!

Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh was present at the stadium and she was emotional as India's skipper dedicated the double-century to her.

Emotional journey from 199 to 200!! Happy wedding anniversary #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/QlF7XYtuI5 — rajiv khandekar (@rajivkhandekar) December 13, 2017

Modern day great- Rohit Sharma .

Astonishing 3rd double hundred.

What an innings ! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 13, 2017

Rohit sharma overtakes talent . Amazing player . Congratulations — Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 13, 2017

