Arjun Tendulkar grabs five-wicket haul for Mumbai U-19 team in Cooch Behar Trophy

- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND Vs SL India drew with Sri Lanka
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ New Zealand beat India by 40 runs
- New Zealand in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 IND Vs NZ India beat New Zealand by 53 runs
- Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE, 3 T20 International Series, 2017 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 Test Series, 2017 IND vs SL - Nov 24th, 2017, 09:30 AM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 24th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- Papua New Guinea and Scotland in UAE, 2 ODI Series, 2017 PNG vs SCO - Nov 25th, 2017, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2017 NZ vs WI - Dec 1st, 2017, 03:30 AM IST
- The Ashes, 2017/18 AUS vs ENG - Dec 2nd, 2017, 09:00 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4493
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3767
|111
|3
|England
|4497
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3114
|97
|5
|Australia
|3294
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|South Africa
|6386
|120
|2
|India
|6379
|120
|3
|Australia
|5948
|114
|4
|England
|6156
|114
|5
|New Zealand
|5432
|111
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|2843
|124
|2
|New Zealand
|1925
|120
|3
|West Indies
|2395
|120
|4
|England
|2029
|119
|5
|India
|2965
|119
Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday returned a five-wicket haul for Mumbai Under-19 in a Cooch Behar Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.
File image of Arjun Tendulkar. Reuters
Arjun, a promising left-arm seamer, ended with figures of 5-95 in 26 overs in the second innings of the match played at the MCA's Bandra-Kurla Complex.
In the first innings, Arjun had figures of 1-42. The match was drawn and Mumbai took the first innings lead to grab three points.
Madhya Pradesh U-19 after put into bat scored 361 in their first innings, Mumbai replied strongly by putting on board 506 all out to take the lead.
In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh declared for 411/8 and Mumbai were 47/1 in their second innings when the match was declared drawn.
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
Nov 23, 2017
