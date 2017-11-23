First Cricket
Arjun Tendulkar grabs five-wicket haul for Mumbai U-19 team in Cooch Behar Trophy

In the first innings, Arjun had figures of 1-42. The match was drawn and Mumbai took the first innings lead to grab three points.

PTI, Nov, 23 2017

Mumbai: Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, on Wednesday returned a five-wicket haul for Mumbai Under-19 in a Cooch Behar Trophy match against Madhya Pradesh.

File image of Arjun Tendulkar. Reuters

Arjun, a promising left-arm seamer, ended with figures of 5-95 in 26 overs in the second innings of the match played at the MCA's Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Madhya Pradesh U-19 after put into bat scored 361 in their first innings, Mumbai replied strongly by putting on board 506 all out to take the lead.

In the second innings, Madhya Pradesh declared for 411/8 and Mumbai were 47/1 in their second innings when the match was declared drawn.

Published Date: Nov 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 23, 2017

