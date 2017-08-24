First Cricket
Airtel, Reliance Jio Digital, Facebook, Twitter and other companies to bid for IPL broadcast rights

PTI, Aug, 24 2017

New Delhi: The BCCI may have been embroiled in legal tussle but there is no dearth of interest in Indian Premier League (IPL) broadcast rights with telecommunications major Airtel and web service provider Yahoo also buying the bid document.

It has been learnt that apart from Discovery and Yupp TV, which had also bought the document a few days back, there have been four more companies that has shown interest taking the total number of interested parties to 24.

"Yes, Airtel and Yahoo have bought bid documents. Along with them the other two new companies are BAMTech and DAZN/ Perform Group, who also have bought documents. Both BamTech and DAZN/Perform group are working in the digital space," a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Representational image. Image courtesy: Sportzpics

Both BAMTech and Perform group operate in the digital space.

The 18 eligible companies, who bought bid documents last year before the process was stalled are — Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter and Facebook Inc.

All the rights will be for a period of five years from 2018-2022.

The broadcast rights is divided into three particular categories — TV, mobile and internet. The deadline for submission of sealed bids is 4 September.

The estimated valuation of IPL broadcast rights (internet, TV and mobile) is expected to fetch an unprecedented Rs 20,000 crore plus (approximate) for the richest cricket board in the world.

Star India, Sony Pictures Network are some of the major channels that will be vying for the TV rights of the cash rich channels.

Published Date: Aug 24, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 24, 2017

