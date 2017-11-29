First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PNG and SCO in UAE | 2nd ODI Nov 25, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
PNG and SCO in UAE | 1st ODI Nov 24, 2017
PNG Vs SCO
Scotland beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
WI in NZ | 01 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Basin Reserve, Wellington
The Ashes | 02 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

After BCCI 'unofficially retires' Sachin Tendulkar's jersey, take our quiz about famous No 10 athletes across sports

After BCCI unofficially ‘retired’ the iconic No 10 jersey in honour of Sachin Tendulkar, here's a quiz to test your knowledge of the most popular athletes who donned the No 10 jersey.

FP Sports, Nov, 29 2017

No Indian cricketer may ever wear the No 10 jersey again. Why? Out of respect for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who called time on his career back in 2013. However, his iconic No 10 jersey has come to be regarded as sacrosanct among India’s cricketers.

The only player to wear the jersey ever since has been Shardul Thakur, who did so during his ODI debut during the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, and he was trolled mercilessly over it.

After BCCI unofficially ‘retired’ the iconic No 10 jersey in honour of Sachin Tendulkar, here's a quiz to test your knowledge of the most popular athletes who donned the No 10 jersey.

Published Date: Nov 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Nov 29, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 15: A Guide to the delivery, by doctors — Part 1

More Stories

See all