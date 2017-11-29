After BCCI 'unofficially retires' Sachin Tendulkar's jersey, take our quiz about famous No 10 athletes across sports

No Indian cricketer may ever wear the No 10 jersey again. Why? Out of respect for the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who called time on his career back in 2013. However, his iconic No 10 jersey has come to be regarded as sacrosanct among India’s cricketers.

The only player to wear the jersey ever since has been Shardul Thakur, who did so during his ODI debut during the tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, and he was trolled mercilessly over it.

After BCCI unofficially ‘retired’ the iconic No 10 jersey in honour of Sachin Tendulkar, here's a quiz to test your knowledge of the most popular athletes who donned the No 10 jersey.