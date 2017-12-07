First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC WCLC | Match 49 Dec 06, 2017
HK Vs PNG
Hong Kong beat Papua New Guinea by 23 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 1st ODI Dec 05, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 138 runs
ICC WCLC | 08 Dec 2017
HK vs PNG
ICC Global Cricket Academy Ground, Dubai
WI in NZ | 09 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan's Mohammad Shahzad gets 12 month doping ban for accidentally ingesting prohibited substance

Shahzad pleaded guilty to the violation and the ICC accepted he had "inadvertently ingested the substance as a contaminant of a weight loss product he was taking

Reuters, Dec, 07 2017

Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been banned for 12 months after inadvertently ingesting a prohibited substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Thursday.

The 29-year-old underwent an out-of-competition test in Dubai in January and his sample was found to contain clenbuterol, classified as a non-specified substance under the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (WADA) Prohibited List.

File photo of Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad. Getty Images

File photo of Afghanistan batsman Mohammad Shahzad. Getty Images

Clenbuterol, used by sufferers of breathing disorders such as asthma, is banned in and out-of-competition.

Shahzad pleaded guilty to the violation and the ICC accepted he had "inadvertently ingested the substance as a contaminant of a weight loss product he was taking, Hydroxycut", the governing body said in a statement on its website. (www.icc-cricket.com)

The ban has been backdated to his sample collection on 17 Jan, 2017 and he can return to cricket on 17 Jan, 2018.

"Today’s announcement... reminds all international cricketers that they remain personally responsible for ensuring that anything they eat, drink or put into their bodies does not result in an anti-doping rule violation," ICC General Manager – Cricket, Geoff Allardice said.

”It further serves as a reminder to all international cricketers of the dangers and risks associated with taking supplements.

"Before thinking about taking a supplement, cricketers should weigh up the risks and dangers of doing so and should fully research the supplement in question so they can make an informed decision.”

Shahzad has played 58 one-day internationals and 58 T20s for Afghanistan.

Published Date: Dec 07, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 07, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all