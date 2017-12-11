First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan vs Ireland: Paul Stirling, George Dockrell star to give William Porterfield's men series win

Opener Paul Stirling struck a brilliant century and left-arm spinner George Dockrell took four wickets as Ireland thumped Afghanistan by five wickets in the third and final one-day international in Sharjah on Sunday.

AFP, Dec, 11 2017

Sharjah: Opener Paul Stirling struck a brilliant century and left-arm spinner George Dockrell took four wickets as Ireland thumped Afghanistan by five wickets in the third and final one-day international in Sharjah on Sunday.

Ireland's cricketer Paul Stirling celebrates after scoring a half-century during the third one day international match against Afghanistan. AFP

Ireland's cricketer Paul Stirling celebrates after scoring a half-century
during the third one day international match against Afghanistan. AFP

Dockrell claimed four for 28 to help dismiss Afghanistan for 177 in 48.2 overs before Stirling's 97-ball 101 sealed a 2-1 series victory as Ireland reached their target with 12 overs to spare.

Stirling's sixth ODI hundred included four sixes and 11 boundaries and gave Ireland the ideal preparation before next March's 2019 World Cup qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe.

Stirling set his team on track for a successful chase with a 62-run second-wicket stand with Andy Balbirnie (35) before falling leg-before with just eight needed for the win.

Earlier, Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bat but could not cope against Dockrell and the medium pace of Barry McCarthy, who finished with 3-32.

Only Rahmat Shah and Rashid Khan offered any real resistance as both made 44, while Javed Ahmadi scored 27 at the top of the order.

Afghanistan won the first match by 138 runs, but Ireland had levelled the series with a 51-run victory in the second ODI.

Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all