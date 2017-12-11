First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 1st ODI Dec 10, 2017
IND Vs SL
Sri Lanka beat India by 7 wickets
SL in IND | 13 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, Mohali
The Ashes | 14 Dec 2017
AUS vs ENG
W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Afghanistan to play their first ever Test in India in 2019-20, confirms BCCI

Afghanistan and Ireland were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations

PTI, Dec, 11 2017

New Delhi: India will host Afghanistan for their first ever Test in 2019-2020, the BCCI announced in New Delhi on Monday.

File image of Afghanistan cricket Team. AFP

File image of Afghanistan cricket Team. AFP

Afghanistan earned their Test status alongside Ireland this June.

"Afghans were scheduled to play their first Test in 2019 versus Australia but considering the historic relationship between India and Afghanistan, we decided to host their first Test," said BCCI acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary after the Special General Meeting.

Afghanistan and Ireland were made full members of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June, becoming the sport's 11th and 12h Test-playing nations.

Besides welcoming them into five-day cricket, the BCCI has extended a helping hand to Afghanistan on a number of occasions.

The team from the war-ravaged nation has hosted its home games in India, most recently the series against Ireland in Greater Noida.

Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi became the first two Afghanistan cricketers to be bought at the IPL auction earlier this year.

Published Date: Dec 11, 2017 | Updated Date: Dec 11, 2017

Also See



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6412 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

9 Months Episode 17: Know what to do and expect in the first year of having a baby — Part 1

More Stories

See all