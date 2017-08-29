First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 3rd ODI Aug 27, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
IND in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 24, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
IND in SL | 31 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
IND in SL | 03 Sep 2017
SL vs IND
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ace pacer Jhulan Goswami reveals 1997 Women's World Cup final inspired her to pursue India dreams

IANS, Aug, 29 2017

New Delhi: Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami on Monday revealed that the 1997 Women's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand inspired her to pursue cricket as a career.

File photo of Jhulan Goswami.

File photo of Jhulan Goswami. Reuters

"In 1997 there was a Women's World Cup final between Australia and New Zealand and we got some complementary tickets from our school, so I went to watch it and realised if I start playing, then one day I can play for India," Jhulan, the leading wicket-taker in the women's One-Day Internationals (ODI) told at the NDTV Youth for Change event in New Delhi.

Jhulan, who has picked up 195 wickets in 164 ODIs averaging 21.95, said it was the 1992 Men's World Cup when she started taking interest in the sport.

"I watched the 1992 World Cup which took place in New Zealand and Australia... from there I became a fan of cricket."

"Unfortunately, in our country during those days, only cricket was telecast on television and no other sports; at times East Bengal, Mohun Bagan matches, or we used to wait for Olympics or football World Cup," the Bengal-born cricketer explained.

The 34-year-old, who was awarded the ICC Women's Player of the Year 2007, also recalled her early days in the game, saying she started as a ball girl initially.

"I used to be a very sporty girl, used to play and watch a lot of sports. My upbringing was at my aunt's place where we used to play a lot of tennis ball cricket in the backyard," Goswami said.

Goswami is currently placed second in the ICC Women's ODI bowling rankings with 652 points.

Published Date: Aug 29, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 29, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all