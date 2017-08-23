First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in SL | 1st ODI Aug 20, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 9 wickets
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
The Wisden Trophy | 25 Aug 2017
ENG vs WI
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

AB de Villiers quits as South Africa ODI captain, makes himself available for all three formats

AFP, Aug, 23 2017

Johannesburg: Star batsman AB de Villiers quit as South Africa one-day international (ODI) skipper Wednesday, but committed to representing his country in all three cricket formats.

"Faf du Plessis has proved to be an outstanding captain of the Twenty20 and Test teams," he said in a statement.

"Bearing this in mind, I have informed Cricket South Africa that I would like to step down as ODI captain.

File image of South Africa's AB de Villiers. Reuters

File image of South Africa's AB de Villiers. Reuters

"It has been an honour to lead the team for the past six years, but it is now time for someone else to take the ODI side forward.

"Whoever is chosen as the new ODI captain will have my complete support."

De Villiers rejected media claims that he was cherry-picking when to play for South Africa and putting himself before the team.

"That is simply not true. That has never been true. Playing for South Africa is, and will always be, the greatest privilege of my life," he said.

He missed the recent 3-1 Test series defeat in England.

De Villiers said mental and physical tiredness and raising a young family had forced him to take a temporary international break.

"I really do feel refreshed and revived," said the 33-year-old.

"I want to get back on the field and today assured the national selectors that I will be available for selection in all three formats of the game during the coming season.

"There is plenty of hard work ahead in the nets and I must prepare properly, but I will be ready to play, if required, from the middle of October.

"If I am lucky enough to be selected, I cannot guarantee runs and catches. Nobody can do that.

"But what I can absolutely guarantee is 100 percent commitment to the Proteas in every format of the game, as and when required.

"That was my promise when I made my debut in 2004, and that is my promise today."

South Africa host Bangladesh, India and Australia during the 2017-2018 season.

Published Date: Aug 23, 2017 | Updated Date: Aug 23, 2017

Also See


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4717 115
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all