Virat Kohli slams his 5th Test double ton as India six wickets away from victory

Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a double century on as India took a commanding position in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Nagpur. AP
Kohli scored 213 runs off 267 balls as India scored a mammoth 610/6. AP
Cheteshwar Pujara resumed from where he left on Day 2 and fell seven runs short of 150 runs. AP
After Ajinkya Rahane got out, Kohli got the support of Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched together a 173-run stand. AFP
Sharma scored his first Test century in four years as Kohli declared after Sharma's ton. AP
Virat Kohli and co ended the day on a high as Ishant Sharma got the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Sadeera Samarawickrama to leave the visitors reeling at 21/1. AFP