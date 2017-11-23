First Cricket
Virat Kohli slams his 5th Test double ton as India six wickets away from victory

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 26 2017
  • 1/6

    Indian captain Virat Kohli scored a double century on as India took a commanding position in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Nagpur. AP

  • 2/6

    Kohli scored 213 runs off 267 balls as India scored a mammoth 610/6. AP

  • 3/6

    Cheteshwar Pujara resumed from where he left on Day 2 and fell seven runs short of 150 runs. AP

  • 4/6

    After Ajinkya Rahane got out, Kohli got the support of Rohit Sharma and the duo stitched together a 173-run stand. AFP

  • 5/6

    Sharma scored his first Test century in four years as Kohli declared after Sharma's ton. AP

  • 6/6

    Virat Kohli and co ended the day on a high as Ishant Sharma got the wicket of Sri Lankan opener Sadeera Samarawickrama to leave the visitors reeling at 21/1. AFP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

