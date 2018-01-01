Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith delight Sydney crowd, put Australia in driver's seat on Day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test

1/8 Usman Khawaja was the pick among Australian batsmen on Day 2, remaining unbeaten on 91. AP

2/8 Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 44 at stumps on Day 2. AP

3/8 Moeen Ali walks back after getting dismissed for 30. AP

4/8 Mason Crane appeals for an lbw against Usman Khawaja. AP

5/8 Fans at the SCG react after a six off Stuart Broad's bat. AP

6/8 England batsmen walk out to the ground at the start of Day 2 of the Sydney Test. AP

7/8 Dawid Malan looks on as Steve Smith successfully collects the ball off an edge. AP