WI in NZ | 3rd T20I Jan 03, 2018
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 119 runs
WI in NZ | 2nd T20I Jan 01, 2018
NZ Vs WI
Match Abandoned
PAK in NZ Jan 06, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Basin Reserve, Wellington
PAK in NZ Jan 09, 2018
NZ vs PAK
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith delight Sydney crowd, put Australia in driver's seat on Day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test

FirstCricket Staff, Jan,05 2018
  • 1/8

    Usman Khawaja was the pick among Australian batsmen on Day 2, remaining unbeaten on 91. AP

  • 2/8

    Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 44 at stumps on Day 2. AP

  • 3/8

    Moeen Ali walks back after getting dismissed for 30. AP

  • 4/8

    Mason Crane appeals for an lbw against Usman Khawaja. AP

  • 5/8

    Fans at the SCG react after a six off Stuart Broad's bat. AP

  • 6/8

    England batsmen walk out to the ground at the start of Day 2 of the Sydney Test. AP

  • 7/8

    Dawid Malan looks on as Steve Smith successfully collects the ball off an edge. AP

  • 8/8

    Cameron Bancroft gets his stumps rattled off Stuart Broad's bowling. AP



Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3888 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
6 Sri Lanka 4058 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5812 112
6 Pakistan 4560 99
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 2262 126
2 Pakistan 2843 124
3 India 3385 121
4 England 2029 119
5 West Indies 2538 115
6 South Africa 2238 112
Full Ranking

