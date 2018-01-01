Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith delight Sydney crowd, put Australia in driver's seat on Day 2 of the 5th Ashes Test
-
1/8
Usman Khawaja was the pick among Australian batsmen on Day 2, remaining unbeaten on 91. AP
-
2/8
Steve Smith remained unbeaten on 44 at stumps on Day 2. AP
-
3/8
Moeen Ali walks back after getting dismissed for 30. AP
-
4/8
Mason Crane appeals for an lbw against Usman Khawaja. AP
-
5/8
Fans at the SCG react after a six off Stuart Broad's bat. AP
-
6/8
England batsmen walk out to the ground at the start of Day 2 of the Sydney Test. AP
-
7/8
Dawid Malan looks on as Steve Smith successfully collects the ball off an edge. AP
-
8/8
Cameron Bancroft gets his stumps rattled off Stuart Broad's bowling. AP