Steve Smith's 21st Test century gives Australia the edge on Day 3 of Ashes Test

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 25 2017
  • 1/8

    Steve Smith's gritty century was the highlight of a day that saw Australia salvage themselves from a precarious 209/7 to finish with a 26 run lead over England's first innings total of 302. AP

  • 2/8

    The day began with Australia resuming their innings at 165/4, but lost Shaun Marsh, who made a patient half-century, pretty early in the day. A flurry of wickets followed as Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc returned to the pavilion in quick succession. AFP

  • 3/8

    However, Australian skipper Steve Smith notched up yet another century to take his team past England's first innings total of 302. This was his 21st century in 57 matches. AFP

  • 4/8

    Smith was ably supported by Pat Cummins who exhibited his batting ability in a quality innings of 42(120). The pacer stood in the middle for over two hours adding invaluable runs to the Australian total before being dismissed by Chris Woakes. Australia ended their first innings scoring 328, with an overall lead of 26. AFP

  • 5/8

    Former England captain Alastair Cook had yet another poor show with the bat as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over. Cook managed just nine runs in the Test match. AFP

  • 6/8

    Australia's Josh Hazlewood added the scalp of first innings hero James Vince in his very next over to leave England tottering at 17-2 in the sixth over of the Brisbane Test. AP

  • 7/8

    England captain Joe Root and opener Mark Stoneman played out the rest of the day adding 16 more runs in ten overs to close the day on 33/2. AFP

  • 8/8

    Cricket fans cool off in a pool on the third day of the first cricket Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane. AFP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

