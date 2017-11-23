Steve Smith's 21st Test century gives Australia the edge on Day 3 of Ashes Test

1/8 Steve Smith's gritty century was the highlight of a day that saw Australia salvage themselves from a precarious 209/7 to finish with a 26 run lead over England's first innings total of 302. AP

2/8 The day began with Australia resuming their innings at 165/4, but lost Shaun Marsh, who made a patient half-century, pretty early in the day. A flurry of wickets followed as Tim Paine and Mitchell Starc returned to the pavilion in quick succession. AFP

3/8 However, Australian skipper Steve Smith notched up yet another century to take his team past England's first innings total of 302. This was his 21st century in 57 matches. AFP

4/8 Smith was ably supported by Pat Cummins who exhibited his batting ability in a quality innings of 42(120). The pacer stood in the middle for over two hours adding invaluable runs to the Australian total before being dismissed by Chris Woakes. Australia ended their first innings scoring 328, with an overall lead of 26. AFP

5/8 Former England captain Alastair Cook had yet another poor show with the bat as he was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in the fourth over. Cook managed just nine runs in the Test match. AFP

6/8 Australia's Josh Hazlewood added the scalp of first innings hero James Vince in his very next over to leave England tottering at 17-2 in the sixth over of the Brisbane Test. AP

7/8 England captain Joe Root and opener Mark Stoneman played out the rest of the day adding 16 more runs in ten overs to close the day on 33/2. AFP