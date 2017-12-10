First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in IND | 2nd ODI Dec 13, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 141 runs
AFG and IRE in UAE | 3rd ODI Dec 10, 2017
AFG Vs IRE
Ireland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
SL in IND | 17 Dec 2017
IND vs SL
Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
WI in NZ | 20 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Cobham Oval (New), Whangarei
  1. You are here :
  2. Home
  3. Cricket Photos

Steve Smith registers highest score as Mitchell Marsh slams comeback ton to help Australia surge ahead on Day 3

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 16 2017
  • 1/7

    Steve Smith exults after reaching his second Test double-hundred. AP

  • 2/7

    Moeen Ali wears a forlorn look on Day 3 of the WACA Test. AP

  • 3/7

    Mitchell Marsh is ecstatic after bringing up his maiden century in his comeback Test. AP

  • 4/7

    England captain Joe Root looks on as Australia inch closer to regaining the urn. AP

  • 5/7

    Craig Overton has been the pick of the English bowlers so far with two wickets for 102 runs. AP

  • 6/7

    The Barmy Army continues to cheer despite England barely experiencing any success on the third day. AP

  • 7/7

    Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith walk back to the dressing room at stumps on Day 3. AP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6546 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all