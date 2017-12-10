Steve Smith registers highest score as Mitchell Marsh slams comeback ton to help Australia surge ahead on Day 3

-
Steve Smith exults after reaching his second Test double-hundred. AP
Moeen Ali wears a forlorn look on Day 3 of the WACA Test. AP
Mitchell Marsh is ecstatic after bringing up his maiden century in his comeback Test. AP
England captain Joe Root looks on as Australia inch closer to regaining the urn. AP
Craig Overton has been the pick of the English bowlers so far with two wickets for 102 runs. AP
The Barmy Army continues to cheer despite England barely experiencing any success on the third day. AP
Mitchell Marsh and Steve Smith walk back to the dressing room at stumps on Day 3. AP