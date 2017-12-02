Sri Lanka's gritty fight on Day 5 helps them draw 3rd Test, India clinch series 1-0

1/10 The Indian team poses with the winner's trophy after clinching the 3-match Test series 1-0. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

2/10 Dhananjaya De Silva started the day with Angelo Mathews in a bid to save Sri Lanka from defeat. AP

3/10 However, Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Angelo Mathews. Mathews was unlucky as replays later showed that Jadeja had bowled a no-ball. AP

4/10 Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal stitched together a 114-run partnership for the 5th wicket with de Silva to steady the Lankan innings. AP

5/10 Dhananjaya de Silva scored his third Test century as Sri Lanka became increasingly confident of eking out a draw. AP

6/10 But Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Chandimal to leave Sri Lanka in a precarious position. AP

7/10 Debutant Roshen Silva joined de Silva and the duo put up 58 runs for the sixth wicket before de Silva retired hurt. AP

8/10 Virat Kohli reacts after Wriddhiman Saha missed a good chance to stump Roshen Silva who went on to bring up his first Test half-century. AP

9/10 Niroshan Dickwella joined Silva in the middle and the duo ensured that Sri Lanka avoided defeat. AP