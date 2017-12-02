First Cricket
Sri Lanka's gritty fight on Day 5 helps them draw 3rd Test, India clinch series 1-0

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 06 2017
  • 1/10

    The Indian team poses with the winner's trophy after clinching the 3-match Test series 1-0. Image courtesy: Twitter @ICC

  • 2/10

    Dhananjaya De Silva started the day with Angelo Mathews in a bid to save Sri Lanka from defeat. AP

  • 3/10

    However, Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Angelo Mathews. Mathews was unlucky as replays later showed that Jadeja had bowled a no-ball. AP

  • 4/10

    Sri Lanka's captain Dinesh Chandimal stitched together a 114-run partnership for the 5th wicket with de Silva to steady the Lankan innings. AP

  • 5/10

    Dhananjaya de Silva scored his third Test century as Sri Lanka became increasingly confident of eking out a draw. AP

  • 6/10

    But Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of Chandimal to leave Sri Lanka in a precarious position. AP

  • 7/10

    Debutant Roshen Silva joined de Silva and the duo put up 58 runs for the sixth wicket before de Silva retired hurt. AP

  • 8/10

    Virat Kohli reacts after Wriddhiman Saha missed a good chance to stump Roshen Silva who went on to bring up his first Test half-century. AP

  • 9/10

    Niroshan Dickwella joined Silva in the middle and the duo ensured that Sri Lanka avoided defeat. AP

  • 10/10

    Virat Kohli would have been disappointed with the result but the Indian captain won the man of the match as well as the man of the series awards for his batting display. AFP



