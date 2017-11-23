First Cricket
Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara dominate hapless Sri Lankan attack on Day 2 of Nagpur Test

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 25 2017
    Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara added 209 runs for the second wicket. AP

    Murali Vijay celebrates after reaching his 10th Test century. AP

    Rangana Herath celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay, the only Indian dismissal on Day 2. AP

    Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat after completing his 14th Test century. AP

    Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 54 at stumps on Day 2, hitting six boundaries en route to his half-century. AP

    A spectator at the VCA Stadium cheers on during the second day of the second Test. AP



Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3114 97
5 Australia 3294 97
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6379 120
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5432 111
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 New Zealand 1925 120
3 West Indies 2395 120
4 England 2029 119
5 India 2965 119
