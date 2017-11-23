Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara dominate hapless Sri Lankan attack on Day 2 of Nagpur Test

-
1/6
Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara added 209 runs for the second wicket. AP
-
2/6
Murali Vijay celebrates after reaching his 10th Test century. AP
-
3/6
Rangana Herath celebrates the dismissal of Murali Vijay, the only Indian dismissal on Day 2. AP
-
4/6
Cheteshwar Pujara raises his bat after completing his 14th Test century. AP
-
5/6
Virat Kohli was unbeaten on 54 at stumps on Day 2, hitting six boundaries en route to his half-century. AP
-
6/6
A spectator at the VCA Stadium cheers on during the second day of the second Test. AP