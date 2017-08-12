First Cricket
The Wisden Trophy | 1st Test Aug 17, 2017
ENG Vs WI
England beat West Indies by an innings and 209 runs
IND in SL | 3rd Test Aug 12, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
IND in SL | 20 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons help England dominate West Indies on Day 1 of day-night Test

FP Sports, Aug, 18 2017
  • 1/8

    Joe Root and Alastair Cook marked England's first foray into day-night test cricket with centuries, leading the home team to 348-3 against the Windies on Day 1 at Edgbaston. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

  • 2/8

    England captain Joe Root won the toss, and elected to bat first. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

  • 3/8

    Openers Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman, on debut, stride out to the middle. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

  • 4/8

    England faced a testing few overs at the start with opener Mark Stoneman — Cook's 12th opening partner since Andrew Strauss' retirement in 2012 — out for 8 on his debut. Tom Westley, coming in at 3, was also dismissed for 8 in his third Test. Reuters

  • 5/8

    Root and Cook negotiated the pink ball with ease with some help from some wayward bowling by the West Indian attack. Root hit 22 fours in his 13th Test century. Image courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

  • 6/8

    Cook's century was his 31st, his first since losing the captaincy to Root, and first since November last year. AP

  • 7/8

    Root fell in the tricky period when the daylight was fading and the floodlights taking over, bowled by Roach with a delivery that cut in and went between bat and pad. But England didn't lose anyone else in the dreaded twilight zone, with Dawid Malan 28 not out with Cook at the close. Image courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

  • 8/8

    The day ended with England scoring 348 runs at the loss of 3 wickets with Alastair Cook not out on 153 and Dawid Malan unbeaten on 28. Image courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket


