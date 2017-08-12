Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons help England dominate West Indies on Day 1 of day-night Test

1/8 Joe Root and Alastair Cook marked England's first foray into day-night test cricket with centuries, leading the home team to 348-3 against the Windies on Day 1 at Edgbaston. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

2/8 England captain Joe Root won the toss, and elected to bat first. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

3/8 Openers Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman, on debut, stride out to the middle. Image Courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

4/8 England faced a testing few overs at the start with opener Mark Stoneman — Cook's 12th opening partner since Andrew Strauss' retirement in 2012 — out for 8 on his debut. Tom Westley, coming in at 3, was also dismissed for 8 in his third Test. Reuters

5/8 Root and Cook negotiated the pink ball with ease with some help from some wayward bowling by the West Indian attack. Root hit 22 fours in his 13th Test century. Image courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket

6/8 Cook's century was his 31st, his first since losing the captaincy to Root, and first since November last year. AP

7/8 Root fell in the tricky period when the daylight was fading and the floodlights taking over, bowled by Roach with a delivery that cut in and went between bat and pad. But England didn't lose anyone else in the dreaded twilight zone, with Dawid Malan 28 not out with Cook at the close. Image courtesy: Twitter/@englandcricket