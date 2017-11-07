James Vince, Mark Stoneman's patient knocks help England end Day 1 on steady note

-
1/8
James Vince's patient innings helped England end Day 1 on a steady note. AP
-
2/8
Australia got off to a perfect start as Mitchell Starc got rid of Alastair Cook in the third over. AP
-
3/8
Mark Stoneman gave Vince company scored 53 of 159 balls. AP
-
4/8
James Vince looked assured against the Australian bowling attack. AP
-
5/8
Mark Stoneman was dismissed by Pat Cummins as Australia fought back into the match. AP
-
6/8
Nathan Lyon's acrobatic piece of fielding led to James Vince's run out as Australia dismissed Vince and Stoneman within a span of five overs. AP
-
7/8
Vince was 17 runs short of his first Test ton and was visibly upset about missing it. Reuters
-
8/8
Australia ended the day on a high as Pat Cummins dismissed England skipper Joe Root. Reuters