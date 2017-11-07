James Vince, Mark Stoneman's patient knocks help England end Day 1 on steady note

1/8 James Vince's patient innings helped England end Day 1 on a steady note. AP

2/8 Australia got off to a perfect start as Mitchell Starc got rid of Alastair Cook in the third over. AP

3/8 Mark Stoneman gave Vince company scored 53 of 159 balls. AP

4/8 James Vince looked assured against the Australian bowling attack. AP

5/8 Mark Stoneman was dismissed by Pat Cummins as Australia fought back into the match. AP

6/8 Nathan Lyon's acrobatic piece of fielding led to James Vince's run out as Australia dismissed Vince and Stoneman within a span of five overs. AP

7/8 Vince was 17 runs short of his first Test ton and was visibly upset about missing it. Reuters