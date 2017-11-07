First Cricket
James Vince, Mark Stoneman's patient knocks help England end Day 1 on steady note

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 24 2017
    James Vince's patient innings helped England end Day 1 on a steady note. AP

    Australia got off to a perfect start as Mitchell Starc got rid of Alastair Cook in the third over. AP

    Mark Stoneman gave Vince company scored 53 of 159 balls. AP

    James Vince looked assured against the Australian bowling attack. AP

    Mark Stoneman was dismissed by Pat Cummins as Australia fought back into the match. AP

    Nathan Lyon's acrobatic piece of fielding led to James Vince's run out as Australia dismissed Vince and Stoneman within a span of five overs. AP

    Vince was 17 runs short of his first Test ton and was visibly upset about missing it. Reuters

    Australia ended the day on a high as Pat Cummins dismissed England skipper Joe Root. Reuters



