India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors complete clean sweep with Virat Kohli's 30th ODI hundred

-
1/11
Indian cricket team with the trophy after their win over Sri Lanka in fifth ODI by 6 wickets, ending the series 5-0. AP
-
2/11
India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the fifth ODI after hosts won the toss. AP
-
3/11
Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga and Lahiru Thirimanne tried in vain to bring some sanity to the proceedings. AP
-
4/11
India's Jasprit Bumrah after getting the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Upul Tharanga during the fifth ODI. AP
-
5/11
Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty. He didn't stay long and was dismissed for 55 by Kuldeep Yadav. AP
-
6/11
Indian players leave the filed at the end of Sri Lankan innings. India were set a target of 239 runs. AP
-
7/11
Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of opener Ajinkya Rahane. AP
-
8/11
Opener Rohit Sharma too lost his wicket early after scoring just 16. AP
-
9/11
Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli got together for a 99-run partnership. AP
-
10/11
India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring his 30th century. AP
-
11/11
Virat Kohli shakes hands with captain Upul Tharanga after their win in the fifth ODI. AP