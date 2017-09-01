First Cricket
IND in SL | 5th ODI Sep 03, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
India vs Sri Lanka: Visitors complete clean sweep with Virat Kohli's 30th ODI hundred

FirstCricket Staff, Sep, 04 2017
  • 1/11

    Indian cricket team with the trophy after their win over Sri Lanka in fifth ODI by 6 wickets, ending the series 5-0. AP

  • 2/11

    India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Niroshan Dickwella during the fifth ODI after hosts won the toss. AP

  • 3/11

    Sri Lanka captain Upul Tharanga and Lahiru Thirimanne tried in vain to bring some sanity to the proceedings. AP

  • 4/11

    India's Jasprit Bumrah after getting the wicket of Sri Lanka's captain Upul Tharanga during the fifth ODI. AP

  • 5/11

    Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews raises his bat to celebrate scoring fifty. He didn't stay long and was dismissed for 55 by Kuldeep Yadav. AP

  • 6/11

    Indian players leave the filed at the end of Sri Lankan innings. India were set a target of 239 runs. AP

  • 7/11

    Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga celebrates the dismissal of opener Ajinkya Rahane. AP

  • 8/11

    Opener Rohit Sharma too lost his wicket early after scoring just 16. AP

  • 9/11

    Manish Pandey and Virat Kohli got together for a 99-run partnership. AP

  • 10/11

    India's captain Virat Kohli raises his bat to celebrate scoring his 30th century. AP

  • 11/11

    Virat Kohli shakes hands with captain Upul Tharanga after their win in the fifth ODI. AP


