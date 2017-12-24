First Cricket
WI in NZ | 3rd ODI Dec 26, 2017
NZ Vs WI
New Zealand beat West Indies by 66 runs (D/L method)
SL in IND | 3rd T20I Dec 24, 2017
IND Vs SL
India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
WI in NZ | 29 Dec 2017
NZ vs WI
Saxton Oval, Nelson
WI in NZ | 01 Jan 2018
NZ vs WI
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
David Warner slams 21st ton as Australia gain upper hand against England on Day 1 of 4th Ashes Test

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 26 2017
  • 1/6

    David Warner celebrates after getting to his century on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. AP

  • 2/6

    Players walk out at the start of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. AP

  • 3/6

    Chris Woakes appeals on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. AP

  • 4/6

    Fans doing what they do best at the start of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. AP

  • 5/6

    Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 at stumps on Day 1. AP

  • 6/6

    Steve Smith continued his consistent run, remaining unbeaten on 65 on Day 1. AP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

