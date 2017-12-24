David Warner slams 21st ton as Australia gain upper hand against England on Day 1 of 4th Ashes Test
David Warner celebrates after getting to his century on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. AP
Players walk out at the start of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. AP
Chris Woakes appeals on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. AP
Fans doing what they do best at the start of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. AP
Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 at stumps on Day 1. AP
Steve Smith continued his consistent run, remaining unbeaten on 65 on Day 1. AP