David Warner slams 21st ton as Australia gain upper hand against England on Day 1 of 4th Ashes Test

1/6 David Warner celebrates after getting to his century on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. AP

2/6 Players walk out at the start of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. AP

3/6 Chris Woakes appeals on Day 1 of the fourth Ashes Test. AP

4/6 Fans doing what they do best at the start of the fourth Ashes Test at the MCG. AP

5/6 Shaun Marsh was batting on 31 at stumps on Day 1. AP