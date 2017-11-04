First Cricket
Angelo Mathew, Lahiru Thirimanne make it a good Day 3 at Eden Gardens as Sri Lanka look for lead against India

FirstCricket Staff, Nov, 18 2017
  • 1/8

    The third day of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka belonged to the visitors and the major highlight was the partnership between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne. Both players shared a 99-run stand for the third wicket as Sri Lanka made 165/4 at stumps, trailing by just seven runs. AFP

  • 2/8

    India's Cheteshwar Pujara started the day on a positive note as converted his overnight score of 48 into a half-century, but he soon fell for 52. AFP

  • 3/8

    Ravindra Jadeja tried to get things going for India but he too fell after making 22. He was undone by spinner Dilruwan Perera. AFP

  • 4/8

    Sri Lanka's Suranga Lakmal (L) celebrates the wicket of India's Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At one stage, it was looking tough for India to cross the 150-run mark but the lower order came up fine against the Lankans. The host team were finally bowled out for 172. AFP

  • 5/8

    Playing his first Test, Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama was looking good until he was dismissed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar for 23. AFP

  • 6/8

    Sri Lanka lost both their openers quickly but Lahiru Thirimanne made sure his team doesn't lose their way. He took his time in the middle to settle and then played his shots. AFP

  • 7/8

    After making 51 off 94 balls and sharing a 99-run stand with Angelo Mathews, Thirimanne finally fell against Umesh Yadav. India captain Virat Kohli took a diving low catch to dismiss the left-hander. AFP

  • 8/8

    Former captain Angelo Mathews celebrates after scoring a half-century as captain Dinesh Chandimal looks on. Umesh Yadav removed Mathews after he made 52. Sri Lanka end the day with just seven runs behind India's score and six wickets in hand. AFP


