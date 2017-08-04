First Cricket
IND in SL | 3rd Test Aug 12, 2017
SL Vs IND
India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 4th Test Aug 04, 2017
ENG Vs SA
England beat South Africa by 177 runs
IND in SL | 20 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Rangiri
IND in SL | 24 Aug 2017
SL vs IND
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Alastair Cook's double-century leads England to strong position on Day 2 of Edgbaston day-night Test

FP Sports, Aug, 19 2017
  • 1/9

    Alastair Cook's 243 carried England to 514-8 (declared) against the West Indies and a powerful position on Day 2 of the day-night Test on Friday. AP

  • 2/9

    Cook batted through England's first innings, sharing partnerships of 248 with skipper Joe Root (136) on Day 1, and 162 with Dawid Malan (65). AP

  • 3/9

    Dawid Malan played a fluent knock and brought some relief to the England team management, who have tried a number of top-order batsmen this summer. AP

  • 4/9

    West Indies' only glimmer of joy came when Malan edged Roston Chase to Jermaine Blackwood at slip in the last act of the first session. AP

  • 5/9

    England had a mini-collapse in the second session after Malan's departure as the struggling West Indies took five wickets for 65 in the best period of a difficult Test so far for the visitors. Ben Stokes (10), Jonny Bairstow (18), and Moeen Ali (0) all went relatively cheaply. Reuters

  • 6/9

    Cook marched on magnificently before finally falling LBW to Chase after a successful umpire review by the West Indies. His dismissal brought England's declaration. AP

  • 7/9

    West Indies got off to the worst possible start as Kraigg Brathwaite fell for a duck to James Anderson, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Reuters

  • 8/9

    Kyle Hope was 25 not out on his debut and Kieran Powell was 18 not out, but both survived early chances. Powell was dropped on 2 by Stokes in the gully off Stuart Broad. And Hope sent an edge just past Ali at third slip. AP

  • 9/9

    West Indies ended the day with 44-1 when rain ended play early and saved the tourists from having to face a full final session under the floodlights at Edgbaston. AP


CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4493 125
2 South Africa 3395 110
3 England 4097 105
4 Australia 3087 100
5 New Zealand 3114 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 5957 119
2 Australia 5505 117
3 India 4579 114
4 England 5645 113
5 New Zealand 5123 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 New Zealand 1625 125
2 England 1962 123
3 Pakistan 2417 121
4 West Indies 2222 117
5 India 2183 115
Full Ranking

