Alastair Cook's double-century leads England to strong position on Day 2 of Edgbaston day-night Test

Alastair Cook's 243 carried England to 514-8 (declared) against the West Indies and a powerful position on Day 2 of the day-night Test on Friday. AP
Cook batted through England's first innings, sharing partnerships of 248 with skipper Joe Root (136) on Day 1, and 162 with Dawid Malan (65). AP
Dawid Malan played a fluent knock and brought some relief to the England team management, who have tried a number of top-order batsmen this summer. AP
West Indies' only glimmer of joy came when Malan edged Roston Chase to Jermaine Blackwood at slip in the last act of the first session. AP
England had a mini-collapse in the second session after Malan's departure as the struggling West Indies took five wickets for 65 in the best period of a difficult Test so far for the visitors. Ben Stokes (10), Jonny Bairstow (18), and Moeen Ali (0) all went relatively cheaply. Reuters
Cook marched on magnificently before finally falling LBW to Chase after a successful umpire review by the West Indies. His dismissal brought England's declaration. AP
West Indies got off to the worst possible start as Kraigg Brathwaite fell for a duck to James Anderson, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Reuters
Kyle Hope was 25 not out on his debut and Kieran Powell was 18 not out, but both survived early chances. Powell was dropped on 2 by Stokes in the gully off Stuart Broad. And Hope sent an edge just past Ali at third slip. AP
West Indies ended the day with 44-1 when rain ended play early and saved the tourists from having to face a full final session under the floodlights at Edgbaston. AP