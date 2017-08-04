Alastair Cook's double-century leads England to strong position on Day 2 of Edgbaston day-night Test

1/9 Alastair Cook's 243 carried England to 514-8 (declared) against the West Indies and a powerful position on Day 2 of the day-night Test on Friday. AP

2/9 Cook batted through England's first innings, sharing partnerships of 248 with skipper Joe Root (136) on Day 1, and 162 with Dawid Malan (65). AP

3/9 Dawid Malan played a fluent knock and brought some relief to the England team management, who have tried a number of top-order batsmen this summer. AP

4/9 West Indies' only glimmer of joy came when Malan edged Roston Chase to Jermaine Blackwood at slip in the last act of the first session. AP

5/9 England had a mini-collapse in the second session after Malan's departure as the struggling West Indies took five wickets for 65 in the best period of a difficult Test so far for the visitors. Ben Stokes (10), Jonny Bairstow (18), and Moeen Ali (0) all went relatively cheaply. Reuters

6/9 Cook marched on magnificently before finally falling LBW to Chase after a successful umpire review by the West Indies. His dismissal brought England's declaration. AP

7/9 West Indies got off to the worst possible start as Kraigg Brathwaite fell for a duck to James Anderson, caught behind by wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow. Reuters

8/9 Kyle Hope was 25 not out on his debut and Kieran Powell was 18 not out, but both survived early chances. Powell was dropped on 2 by Stokes in the gully off Stuart Broad. And Hope sent an edge just past Ali at third slip. AP