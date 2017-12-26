Alastair Cook leads England's charge against Australia with unbeaten ton as visitors end Day 2 on strong note

1/8 Alastair Cook broke out of his recent slump in form by hitting a century on as England ended Day 2 of the fourth Test with a score of 192/2. AFP

2/8 Tom Curran, who was unlucky to dismiss centurion David Warner off a no-ball, got his first Test wicket after getting rid of the in-form Australian skipper, Steve Smith. AFP

3/8 Even as wickets fell at the other end, Shaun Marsh hit a patient 50 to help Australia's batting cause. AFP

4/8 Marsh, however, was dismissed for 61 by Stuart Broad. Broad nabbed four wickets for his team while fellow quick James Anderson got three. AFP

5/8 Cook, who had only scored 83 runs in the previous three Tests, came back into form as he led England's batting charge. AFP

6/8 Nathan Lyon pulled off another stunning caught and bowled dismissal as his reflexive one-handed catch got rid of Cook's opening partner Mark Stoneman. AP

7/8 Josh Hazlewood got the second breakthrough for Australia as he trapped James Vince in front of the wicket to leave England at 80/2. AFP