Alastair Cook leads England's charge against Australia with unbeaten ton as visitors end Day 2 on strong note

FirstCricket Staff, Dec, 27 2017
  • 1/8

    Alastair Cook broke out of his recent slump in form by hitting a century on as England ended Day 2 of the fourth Test with a score of 192/2. AFP

  • 2/8

    Tom Curran, who was unlucky to dismiss centurion David Warner off a no-ball, got his first Test wicket after getting rid of the in-form Australian skipper, Steve Smith. AFP

  • 3/8

    Even as wickets fell at the other end, Shaun Marsh hit a patient 50 to help Australia's batting cause. AFP

  • 4/8

    Marsh, however, was dismissed for 61 by Stuart Broad. Broad nabbed four wickets for his team while fellow quick James Anderson got three. AFP

  • 5/8

    Cook, who had only scored 83 runs in the previous three Tests, came back into form as he led England's batting charge. AFP

  • 6/8

    Nathan Lyon pulled off another stunning caught and bowled dismissal as his reflexive one-handed catch got rid of Cook's opening partner Mark Stoneman. AP

  • 7/8

    Josh Hazlewood got the second breakthrough for Australia as he trapped James Vince in front of the wicket to leave England at 80/2. AFP

  • 8/8

    However, Cook got an able partner in captain Joe Root as the duo stitched together an unbeaten 112-run stand with Root scoring 49. AFP



CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4969 124
2 South Africa 3767 111
3 England 4497 105
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 Australia 3294 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 South Africa 6386 120
2 India 6680 119
3 Australia 5948 114
4 England 6156 114
5 New Zealand 5559 111
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2843 124
2 India 3385 121
3 New Zealand 1925 120
4 West Indies 2395 120
5 England 2029 119
Full Ranking

