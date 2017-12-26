Alastair Cook leads England's charge against Australia with unbeaten ton as visitors end Day 2 on strong note

-
1/8
Alastair Cook broke out of his recent slump in form by hitting a century on as England ended Day 2 of the fourth Test with a score of 192/2. AFP
-
2/8
Tom Curran, who was unlucky to dismiss centurion David Warner off a no-ball, got his first Test wicket after getting rid of the in-form Australian skipper, Steve Smith. AFP
-
3/8
Even as wickets fell at the other end, Shaun Marsh hit a patient 50 to help Australia's batting cause. AFP
-
4/8
Marsh, however, was dismissed for 61 by Stuart Broad. Broad nabbed four wickets for his team while fellow quick James Anderson got three. AFP
-
5/8
Cook, who had only scored 83 runs in the previous three Tests, came back into form as he led England's batting charge. AFP
-
6/8
Nathan Lyon pulled off another stunning caught and bowled dismissal as his reflexive one-handed catch got rid of Cook's opening partner Mark Stoneman. AP
-
7/8
Josh Hazlewood got the second breakthrough for Australia as he trapped James Vince in front of the wicket to leave England at 80/2. AFP
-
8/8
However, Cook got an able partner in captain Joe Root as the duo stitched together an unbeaten 112-run stand with Root scoring 49. AFP