IPL media rights auction LIVE updates: BCCI receives 14 bids; Facebook, Airtel and Star India among bidders

10:48 (IST)
The @IPL Media Rights tender process will resume shortly after the technical evaluation— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2017
🎥 LIVE Streaming
➡️ https://t.co/cILsSXX4tApic.twitter.com/OkmiArF5pn
10:48 (IST)
The @IPL Media Rights tender process will resume shortly after the technical evaluation— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2017
🎥 LIVE Streaming
➡️ https://t.co/cILsSXX4tApic.twitter.com/OkmiArF5pn
10:20 (IST)
There are a set of seven rights which are being bid on. Two bids for the Indian market: television and digital. The other five bids are for the USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions and the rest of the world markets, where the winning companies will manage both television and digital rights.
10:19 (IST)
Deloitte is analysing the bids for eligibility right now. After the agency is done, Johri will announce the highest bidder.
10:19 (IST)
As is BeIN Sport.
10:18 (IST)
Important to note that all rights have a five-year span: 2018-2022.
10:15 (IST)
Econet and Perform Group are also among the bidders.
10:09 (IST)
Reliance Jio too has put in a bid.
10:08 (IST)
The next three names are biggies: Facebook, Airtel and Star India.
10:08 (IST)
BAMTech, an American internet video provider, was established only in 2015.
10:07 (IST)
Next up is BAMTech.
10:07 (IST)
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is announcing the names!
Diana Edulji, CK Khanna, Amitabh Choudhary and Anirudh Chaudhry, IPL COO Hemang Amin, PV Shetty and Johri among those present. Sourav Ganguly will join them soon. The press is sitting in another room at the Taj, with the bid being streamed to us.
09:59 (IST)
Next up: OSN.
09:59 (IST)
OSN, or Orbit Showtime Network, is a direct-broadcast satellite provider serving the Middle East and North Africa based out of United Arab Emirates.
09:54 (IST)
For those wondering, YuppTV is a content provider for South Asian content, with its headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia
09:52 (IST)
Next is Follow On and Yupp TV.
09:52 (IST)
The order is as per the submission of bids this morning.
Next, Times Internet
09:51 (IST)
The event is underway. DSport (Discovery Channel) and SuperSport submit their bids
09:05 (IST)
That the Indian Premier League is the most lucrative property in global cricket is well established. But how lucrative is it really? We'll find out today.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the IPL media rights auction. With as many as 24 companies having picked up the bid documents, there are expectations that the IPL rights could cross the billion-dollar mark. We will bring you all the updates from the auction from Mumbai.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expecting a windfall from the Indian Premier League (IPL) media rights auction, which gets underway in Mumbai on Monday with top companies from across the globe participating.
The IPL media rights auction, segregated into two categories — broadcast and digital (internet and mobile) rights — is expected to yield to the BCCI an estimated earning of over Rs 20,000 crore through the traditional bidding process.
BCCI Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rahul Johri has said that the revenue generation from the upcoming IPL media rights auction could be "historic", considering the huge interest shown by various stakeholders.
A total of 24 bidders bought the bid document, including Facebook, Amazon, Twitter, Yahoo, Reliance Jio, Star India, Sony Pictures, Discovery, Sky, British Telecom, and ESPN Digital Media, according to a ESPNcricinfo report.
In 2008, when the IPL started, roughly six companies purchased the bid document for the first rights cycle.
All were television entities and, eventually, only two qualified for the bid — the Sony-World Sports Group alliance and Nimbus.
On Monday, as many as seven rights will be open for bidding. For the Indian market, bids are divided into television and digital; then there will be separate bids for the US, Europe, Middle East, Africa regions, and the rest of the world.
The rights will be awarded to the highest bidder in each category.
Previously, the BCCI, which owns the IPL, had sold the rights only for three categories: India television rights, India digital rights and rest of the world.
The 18 eligible companies which bought bid documents last year before the process was stalled were: Star India, Amazon Seller Services, Followon Interactive Media, Taj TV India, Sony Pictures Networks, Times Internet, Supersport International, Reliance Jio Digital, Gulf DTH FZ LLC, GroupM Media, beIN, Econet Media, SKY UK, ESPN Digital Media, BTG Legal Services, BT PLC, Twitter, Facebook Inc.
Published Date: Sep 04, 2017 09:11 am | Updated Date: Sep 04, 2017 10:54 am
Revenue generated from IPL media rights auction to be 'historic', says BCCI CEO Rahul Johri
Airtel, Reliance Jio Digital, Facebook, Twitter and other companies to bid for IPL broadcast rights
Supreme Court upholds Delhi HC's verdict, bars Prasar Bharati from sharing live feed of cricket matches
Tripura Cricket Association to build 25,000-seat international stadium in Agartala with BCCI aid