India vs South Africa 2018: Do Kohli and company lack the doggedness for Test cricket?

With a little more sense, a plan on paper and a lot more of doggedness, India could have won the Test series in South Africa, this January.

Virat Kohli, the team management, the selectors and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — or whatever little is left of it — therefore have a lot to answer for, for a series gone wrong.

What’s more, having failed on quick and bouncy tracks abroad, there is every chance of the talented Indian team — the most talented ever, according to some — now being branded as ‘turning track bullies’!

Bowlers did well

Man for man, India’s bowlers did better than their more illustrious rivals during the series in South Africa. While Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Vernon Philander and the newbie, Lungi Ngidi bowled well, they were not at their best. More often than not, on helpful surfaces, they were guilty of bowling the wrong line. In fact, the legendary Dale Steyn did India a huge favour by limping out of the first Test.

The Indian pacers, on the other hand, were always at the batsmen’s throats. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was mighty impressive with his movement, while Jasprit Bumrah — his odd action notwithstanding — was a revelation with his ability to make batsmen hop. Ishant Sharma was sharp and Mohammad Shami, though a bit off-rhythm, bowled well in spells.

Both the tweakers, Keshav Maharaj and Ravichandran Ashwin had very little to do, in the final analysis, picking up a few scalps here and there.

Most Indian batsmen didn’t measure up

The Proteas’ batsmen were uncomfortable against the Indian bowlers but were determined enough to stay at the wicket and attack sensibly, depending upon the situation. Level-headed knocks from Aiden Markram, AB De Villiers and others in the first two Tests separated the victors from the vanquished.

In a preview to the series on Firstpost, I had stated: “He (Kohli) will lead by example and perhaps bat India to Test wins, just like Smith did (in Australia). The question is how many others in the Indian team will put their hands up, and have the guts and the grit to stand up to the chin music, day in and day out?”

Not many did, in the end. While Kohli displayed his class and finesse, the others were like prisoners on death row, waiting for the inevitable. An inning from Hardik Pandya — played more out of bravado than good sense, brought India close to the South African total in the Test at Newlands, prompting the great Kapil Dev to pronounce him ‘King’. However, he was found out and worked on by the South African bowlers — and fielders — after that knock.

Strategy missing

The Indian team management was guilty of not having a proper strategy for the all-important away series. Launching into Test match mode without playing a warm up game was just one of its many blunders.

While Rohit Sharma, a limited overs specialist, was preferred over Ajinkya Rahane in the first two Tests, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was dropped from the Test at Centurion despite impressing at Newlands. This chop-and-change attitude did seem to affect India’s morale, for in the end no player was sure of his place in the first eleven.

India’s fielding and catching too left a lot to be desired during the series. ‘Sloppy’ was the term used by some commentators, and not without a reason. It is debatable whether Ravindra Jadeja would have been a better choice as a bowler on quick and hard surfaces, as compared to Ashwin, but he would surely have been an asset as a fielder and lower order batsman.

Parthiv Patel, as a reserve ‘keeper, was a bad choice. After Wriddhiman Saha hobbled away with a hamstring pull, Patel did little to boost the confidence of the Indian attack. Here’s where India missed the fitness, the counsel and the ability of a ‘keeper like MS Dhoni.

Is Kohli a fair-weather skipper?

Kohli is a brilliant fair-weather skipper. He looks positive and aggressive when things are going India’s way. However, he looks flustered and dejected when the going gets tough; he can even get abusive in tough situations and this was plainly evident in South Africa.

With a couple of years of cricket away from home now for the Indian team, Kohli would also do well to learn how to face inconvenient questions from the international sports media and yet maintain equanimity. He can’t afford to lose his composure, both on and off the field.

Questions will now also be asked — and they should be — on the role played by both the batting and fielding coaches in India’s South African debacle. As some experts have stated, on the hard and bouncy surfaces where the ball moves about all day, batsmen need guts, technique and luck. Most Indian batsmen, it seemed, relied more on providence than anything else.

Our experts keep cribbing about the wickets meted out to us in foreign lands. We should learn to expect such treatment when we dole out rank turners to visiting teams. It’s simply, tit for tat!

Looking ahead

India has quite a few tours coming up in 2018 and 2019, and therefore, selectors should be looking for batsmen who have the ability to play against swing and bounce alike. Flat track swatters of the ball, as in the IPL, will no longer do. Also, they should be on the hunt for a couple of good young ‘keepers and groom them for the Test side.

Players like Pritivi Shaw, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and other talented players from the Under-19 side should be given international exposure to prepare them for playing Test match cricket in a couple of years. Especially, their training should include batting and bowling on grassy tracks.

IPL can fetch for India, players in the T20 and ODI formats; not for Tests. The earlier the selectors and powers-that-be realise this, the better for Indian cricket. India has great talent in the shorter versions but greater attention needs to be paid in forming a formidable Test side that can perform both in India and abroad.

Tests are the real test?

‘Test Cricket’ was the term that popped out of the creative minds of some cricket writers describing the action during the 1884-85 series between England and Australia. Could there have been a better word to describe the intricacies — and the vagaries — of the traditional form of the game?

Rudyard Kipling was perhaps referring to the struggles of a Test cricketer when he wrote these lines, in his poem, ‘If’:

“If you can force your heart and nerve and sinew

To serve your turn long after they are gone,

And so hold on when there is nothing in you

Except the Will which says to them: ‘Hold on!’”

Test match cricket, unlike its shorter versions, is the real ‘test’ of skills, temperament, perseverance and pride. This, precisely, was at stake in the series between India and South Africa, the two best Test teams in the world, this January.

The Proteas won the series; the Indians finished second best. And Team India lost because the Indian players, the Indian team management, the Indian selectors and the Indian cricket board lacked the ‘will’ to win Test matches abroad!

The author is a caricaturist, sportswriter and a former fast bowler. An ex-coach, he is now a mental toughness trainer.