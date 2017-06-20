How to share your location with a friend via Facebook Messenger

If you want to share your location with your friend over Facebook's Messenger app, here's how you do it.

In the Messenger app, select the person you want to share your location with.

Select the More icon and choose Location from the options displayed.

Now a map with your location will be displayed and now you must select the option to 'Share Live Location'. Your location will be shared in real time for an hour.

You can stop this by tapping on the Stop sharing option which appears on the map. The stopwatch on the map will keep a track of how many of those 60 minutes have passed.