Zoya Akhtar's debut web series Made In Heaven to star Bengali actor Joy Sengupta

Kolkata: Actor Joy Sengupta has joined Hindi web series Made in Heaven, which will be co-produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

"This will be my first web series in Hindi. The storyline of Made in Heaven will revolve around a marriage company propagating the age-old wedding plans and its competitor which is all about catering to the modern weddings," Joy, who is currently being seen in Bengali feature film Bilu Rakkhosh, told PTI.

The actor will also be a part of a web series in Bengali titled Hello to be produced by Shree Venkatesh Films.

He will also be seen in upcoming Hindi feature film Jhalki - a film based on Kailash Satyarthi's 'Bachpan Bachao Andolan'. "Jhalki is a film about child labour and has been shot in Mirzapur-Varnasi. I am very keen to see the audience's response to the film."

Joy said from Teen Kahon in 2014 to Bilu Rakkhosh this year, he is happy to be part of Bengali films by young, intelligent directors, who are familiar with the trends in world cinema, and explore the independent space.

Talking about Bilu Rakkhosh, which has been to different film festivals around the world, Joy said, "I agreed to be a part of Bilu Rakkhosh as it mirrors this age of transition, social and economic change, when our society remains partly developed and partly feudal.

Bilu Rakkhosh has been directed by Indrashis Acharya and features popular Bengali actor Koneenica Banerjee as the female lead.

Asked about the problems plaguing the Bengali film industry, he said, "There is dearth of halls to release films, little tax benefits and the present day audience is split into three segments. The older generation is watching TV, the middle age generation is hooked on to sentimental, melodramatic stuff on the big screen, while the young generation loves to watch Bollywood movies with some from Hollywood thrown in," he said.

"The government here should ensure every multiplex has a mandatory show for Bengali films just like Marathi films are screened in Maharashtra," he said.