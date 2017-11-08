Zooey Deschanel's upcoming educational show to revolve around benefits of living organically

Actress Zooey Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik are sharing the importance of "know it or grow it" in their new educational series Your Foods Roots with Zooey Deschanel.

When Deschanel got pregnant with their first child, Elsie Otter, 2, the pair began to research whether or not the food they had been consuming all of these years would "the best thing for our child's brain".

"When I started looking into where our food was coming from, we all of a sudden starting seeing all this opaqueness. There were all these walls to finding out where your food came from, but that is a part of how we socialise, how we interact with our peers," Deschanel told people.com about how being a mother has changed the way she sees food.

"There are a certain amount of restaurants that tell you which farm your food came from, but most places don't know, and a lot of places can't tell you where your beef or chicken comes from."

"We started realising that wall was making it difficult, though we were curious and slight obsessive and even we were having trouble finding out."

The five-episode original series will focus on reconnecting people with the food they consume, where it comes from, and how it affects our body as a whole, as well as educating viewers on the benefits of a sustainable lifestyle.