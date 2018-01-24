Zero: Anushka Sharma is a struggling scientist, Katrina Kaif plays alcoholic in Aanand L Rai's film

The details of Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's roles in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film Zero have reportedly been revealed. Sharma will allegedly be playing a struggling scientist while Kaif will take on the role of an alcoholic for the first time.

"While everyone thinks that only Shah Rukh Khan has a special role in the film with a disability, they will be surprised to know that Anushka and Katrina's characters also face various challenges. While everyone knows Katrina plays a diva, nobody knows that she is also an alcoholic in the film. She battles with alcoholism, which affects her life in various ways. Anushka, on the other hand, plays a struggling scientist. The makers are trying to keep these details a secret because they don't want to give out too much information," said an unverified source, according to an India Today report.

It is a well known fact that Shah Rukh Khan will be essaying the role of a "dwarf" in the movie. This is Kaif, Sharma and Khan's second collaboration after Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012). However, the trio reportedly do not have a single scene together in the film.

The teaser and title of the highly anticipated film was released on 1 January and it left the internet in a frenzy as Khan was seen as a "dwarf" for the first time by the audience as he danced around. For SRK's challenging look, the makers reportedly used advanced technology inspired from Hollywood films.

Zero will hit theater screens on 21 December.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif, who last starred in Tiger Zinda Hai, is busy shooting for Thugs Of Hindostan. Anushka Sharma will be seen next in Pari which is scheduled for a Holi release.

Published Date: Jan 24, 2018 12:46 PM | Updated Date: Jan 24, 2018 13:38 PM