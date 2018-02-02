Zeenat Aman's alleged stalker arrested; booked for outraging modesty of a woman

In latest development the businessman, who was accused of molesting and stalking veteran actress Zeenat Aman, has been arrested by the Juhu Police in Mumbai on 1 February, Thursday.

Zeenat sought police intervention and filed an FIR slapping molestation and stalking charges against the businessman on Monday in Mumbai. The Juhu Police, after receiving the complaint, arrested the businessman on Thursday. The actress had registered an FIR under Sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, reported ANI.

Earlier reports have revealed that the businessman and Zeenat Aman knew each other for a long time. Things started getting ugly over a disagreement about some personal issue. While Zeenat stopped speaking to the man, the man allegedly kept calling and stalking her. Multiple reports also suggested that the man was warned several times about his behavior and finally, when things got no better, the actress approached the police.

While Zeenat Aman's side of the story was out in the daylight, the accused businessman stated that he and the actress were in a relationship, and he also invested a good amount of money in her son's film. “I was in love with her, but she was not serious. I did not approve of her other male friends but she would never listen and continued to be with them. When I decided to cut off ties with her and asked for the money I had invested in her son’s film, she refused to give it back. This is why she registered a false case against me,” said the man.

The man's 75-year-old mother, Asgari Banu, accused Zeenat Aman of drugging her son. “She ruined my son’s life. My son used to deal in properties and had contacts with high profile celebs as well as politicians. After meeting at a party hosted by an MLA, both connected well and soon became good friends. He even helped her when she wanted to make a movie for her son. He invested all he had in the movie. It is because of her that he took to drugs,” she said.

The Juhu Police Station has launched an investigation into the matter.

