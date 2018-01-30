Zeenat Aman files molestation case against Mumbai-based businessman; yesteryear actress alleges stalking, criminal intimidation

Yesteryear's screen diva Zeenat Aman has reportedly filed a molestation case, including stalking and criminal intimidation, against former acquaintance and businessman Amar Khanna in Mumbai, reports ANI.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai. Police begin investigation,the businessman is absconding — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018

According to a report by Zee News, a case has been registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code in Mumbai, claims Mumbai Police.

Aman's complaint stated that Khanna was once close to her and family. But over the years, due to some personal issues, Aman distanced herself from the businessman following which he kept calling and following her, adds the Zee News report.

Aman also said that Khanna has misbehaved with her and molested her over the past few months. When his actions became beyond control, the actress filed a complaint at Juhu Police Station.

Zeenat Aman is often considered one of the most influential actresses of Hindi cinema during the late 70s and 80s. She is credited to revive the modern fashion sense in Indian films. A former beauty pageant holder — second runners-up in Miss India and Miss Asia Pacific in 1970 — Aman has been seen in a diverse range of films from Hare Ram Hare Krishna, Heera Panna, Don, Satyan Shivam Sundaram, Qurbani, Lawaris, Insaaf ka Tarazu to name a few.

Published Date: Jan 30, 2018 10:03 AM | Updated Date: Jan 30, 2018 10:14 AM