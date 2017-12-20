Zee Cine Awards 2018: Sridevi, Varun Dhawan win top acting honours; Golmaal Again gets best film
The Zee Cine Awards 2018 recently took place in Mumbai on 19 December. While films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Secret Superstar swept major awards, Jagga Jasoos, Kaabil also fetched a few.
The year 2017 stood out for the sheer number of surprise failures of some of the biggest films starring the biggest names of the film industry. At the same time, the box-office was ruled by small-budget films, rich in content and 2017 gave many a newcomers a launchpad.
Here is the complete list of winners, as mentioned in zeenews.com:
Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Male – Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 2
Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Female – Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Viewer’s Choice Best Film Award – Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Badri's dulhania @aliaa08 walks the red carpet at #ZeeCineAwards2018
.@akshaykumar's killer salt and pepper look turned heads on the #ZeeCineAwards2018 red carpet.
Best Director – Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Film – Golmaal Again
Best Actor Female – Sridevi, Mom
Best Actor Male – Varun Dhawan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
#bestactor #Badrinathkidulhania. @ShashankKhaitan #dharma. First one for Badri this year.
PICTURE PERFECT! @priyankachopra @SrideviBKapoor #ZeeCineAwards2018
Best Actor In A Negative Role – Raj Arjun, Secret Superstar
Legend Extraordinary Award – Amitabh Bachchan
Extraordinary Impact Award – Toilet Ek Prem Katha
Extraordinary Impact Actor Male – Rajkummar Rao
Extraordinary Impact Actor Female – Taapsee Pannu, Naam Shabana
Special Honour for contribution to Cinema and TV over the last 25 years — Shah Rukh Khan
Global Icon Extraordinaire Award – Priyanka Chopra
Best Supporting Actor Female – Meher Vij, Secret Superstar
Best Supporting Actor Male – Anil Kapoor, Mubarakan
It's been a great year and this award is like the cherry on top of the cake! I guess I got my early birthday present! Thank you #ZeeCineAwards2018 & to everyone who loved #Mubarakan & #Kartar!
Best Debutant Director – Adwait Chandan, Secret Superstar
Best Debutant Male – Matin Rey Tangu, Tubelight
Best Debutant Female – Nidhhi Agerwal, Munna Michael
Viewer’s Choice Song Of The Year Award – 'Baarish', Half Girlfriend
Best Music – Amit Trivedi, Secret Superstar
Best Lyricist – Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Zaalima' (Raees)
Best Playback Singing Female – Nikita Gandhi, 'Raabta' title track and Jyotika Tangri, 'Pallo Latke', Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
Best Playback Singer Male – Akhil Sachdeva, 'Humsafar', Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Script writing – Nitesh Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Cinematography – Jomon T John, Golmaal Again
Best Post Production Award for Editing and VFX — Jagga Jasoos
Best Sound Design – Sohel Sanwari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Best Action – Shaam Kaushal, Kaabil
Best Choreography – Vijay Ganguly, 'Galti Se Mistake', Jagga Jasoos
Can you guess who is about to come on stage? #ZeeCineAwards2018
Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and actor Sunil Grover of Gutthi fame in The Kapil Sharma show hosted the award function. Bollywood biggies like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor rocked the stage with their performances.