Zee Cine Awards 2018: Sridevi, Varun Dhawan win top acting honours; Golmaal Again gets best film

The Zee Cine Awards 2018 recently took place in Mumbai on 19 December. While films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Secret Superstar swept major awards, Jagga Jasoos, Kaabil also fetched a few.

The year 2017 stood out for the sheer number of surprise failures of some of the biggest films starring the biggest names of the film industry. At the same time, the box-office was ruled by small-budget films, rich in content and 2017 gave many a newcomers a launchpad.

Here is the complete list of winners, as mentioned in zeenews.com:

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Male – Akshay Kumar, Jolly LLB 2

Viewer’s Choice Best Actor Female – Alia Bhatt, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Viewer’s Choice Best Film Award – Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Best Director – Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Film – Golmaal Again

Best Actor Female – Sridevi, Mom

Best Actor Male – Varun Dhawan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Actor In A Negative Role – Raj Arjun, Secret Superstar

Legend Extraordinary Award – Amitabh Bachchan

Extraordinary Impact Award – Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Extraordinary Impact Actor Male – Rajkummar Rao

Extraordinary Impact Actor Female – Taapsee Pannu, Naam Shabana

Special Honour for contribution to Cinema and TV over the last 25 years — Shah Rukh Khan

Global Icon Extraordinaire Award – Priyanka Chopra

Best Supporting Actor Female – Meher Vij, Secret Superstar

Best Supporting Actor Male – Anil Kapoor, Mubarakan

It’s been a great year and this award is like the cherry on top of the cake! I guess I got my early birthday present! Thank you #ZeeCineAwards2018 & to everyone who loved #Mubarakan & #Kartar! pic.twitter.com/U8evbo2lkW — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 19, 2017

Best Debutant Director – Adwait Chandan, Secret Superstar

Best Debutant Male – Matin Rey Tangu, Tubelight

Best Debutant Female – Nidhhi Agerwal, Munna Michael

Viewer’s Choice Song Of The Year Award – 'Baarish', Half Girlfriend

Best Music – Amit Trivedi, Secret Superstar

Best Lyricist – Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Zaalima' (Raees)

Best Playback Singing Female – Nikita Gandhi, 'Raabta' title track and Jyotika Tangri, 'Pallo Latke', Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana

Best Playback Singer Male – Akhil Sachdeva, 'Humsafar', Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Script writing – Nitesh Tiwari, Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Cinematography – Jomon T John, Golmaal Again

Best Post Production Award for Editing and VFX — Jagga Jasoos

Best Sound Design – Sohel Sanwari, Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Best Action – Shaam Kaushal, Kaabil

Best Choreography – Vijay Ganguly, 'Galti Se Mistake', Jagga Jasoos

Can you guess who is about to come on stage? #ZeeCineAwards2018 #RedLabelZCA pic.twitter.com/aizCIeZx3c — Zee Cine Awards (@ZeeCineAwards) December 19, 2017

Filmmakers Rohit Shetty and actor Sunil Grover of Gutthi fame in The Kapil Sharma show hosted the award function. Bollywood biggies like Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor rocked the stage with their performances.