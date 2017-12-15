Zee Cine Awards 2017: Get ready to welcome 2018 with Priyanka, Katrina, Shahid, Ranveer

Are you among those who prefers a cozy winter New Year's eve spent in front of a TV, far away from all the parties and madness?

Then your New Year scene looks quite sorted as Zee Cine Awards 2017 will bring all the big shots from Bollywood to your screens.

A DNA report claims this year's theme for the Zee Cine Awards is New Year celebrations and the organisers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a successful one, especially by roping in Priyanka Chopra for their biggest act.

According to reports, Priyanka Chopra will have a grand conclusion performance, and Padmavati co stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor will also be showing off their dancing skills on stage. Other than that Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen setting the stage on fire.

While Shahid is supposed to groove to long time mentor Shiamak Davar's beats, Katrina will reportedly shake a leg to 'Swag Se Swagat' and 'Kala Chashma'.

It was further added that Siddharth Malhotra will join Katrina in the middle of her act. The Judwaa 2 actress Jacqueline Fernandez is said to have a completely separate act.

Though it has been confirmed that Ranveer Singh will definitely perform, the details have not yet been revealed. There were rumours of him doing a tribute to YRF, but not official confirmations have been made. On the other hand, Bhoomi Pednekar will mostly be seen putting together a retro piece.