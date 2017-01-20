Zaira Wasim row: Dangal actress' posters burned by masked men in Srinagar

Days after Dangal actress Zaira Wasim was caught in a controversy surrounding her meeting with J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, for which she was massively trolled and subsequently apologised for, she was again found trending on Twitter due to an exchange of tweets with Sports Minister Vijay Goel.

And now, protests have broke out against Wasim in Srinagar. According to ANI, masked men have taken to the streets and are burning Wasim's posters.

Jammu & Kashmir: Protest against Dangal actress Zaira Wasim in Srinagar pic.twitter.com/BsaN2sjLsh — ANI (@ANI_news) January 20, 2017

The posters read 'Justice With You, IS to kill you.'

Zaira Wasim is a Kashmiri teen who shot to fame for her stellar role in Aamir Khan's blockbuster Dangal.

16-year-old Zaira first posted an apology for "offending" and "unintentionally hurting" people after her meeting with Mehbooba kicked up a row and trolled online but later deleted the post. She then posted again, this time asking everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion but deleted this post too.

Zaira, who played the younger version of wrestler Geeta Phogat in Dangal, took to Facebook and tendered an apology apparently over her meeting with the chief minister on Saturday that drew sharp reactions from the youth in the Valley because of the situation there during the last few months.

She also played down her performance in Dangal, saying she was "not proud of" what she is doing.

"This is an open confession/apology. I know that many people have been offended and displeased by my recent actions or by the people I have recently met," the actress wrote on her Facebook page.

Zaira said she wanted to apologise to "all those people who I have unintentionally hurt and I want them to know that I understand their sentiments behind it especially considering that what had happened over the past six months" apparently referring to the unrest in the Valley which left 86 people dead and thousands injured.

"But I hope people can also understand there are certain circumstances that emerge which one cannot control and I hope people still remember that I'm a just a 16 year old girl and I hope you treat me accordingly. I'm sorry for what I did but it was not a deliberate decision and I really hope people can forgive me," she said.

(With input from PTI)