Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge wedding: Couple ties the knot; reception to be held on 27 November

Indian ace bowler Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, popularly known for her role in the 2007 Yash Raj Films' Chak De! India starring Shah Rukh Khan, have gotten married.

While the news of their relationship has been doing the rounds for quite some time now, the couple has always maintained silence on it. They finally tied the knot today, on 23 November, in a hush-hush ceremony. Pictures of the couple after their wedding have gone viral.

While Khan has set milestones in the field of cricket and has a massive fan following — both on and off field — Ghatge shot to fame with Chak de! India, which was based on the Indian Women Hockey team and revived the sport-films genre in Bollywood. Ghatge essayed the role of Preeti Sabharwal, the center forward player in Shah Rukh Khan-coached Indian Women Hockey team.

The film, along with the whole bunch of actors, became household names after the film's release. It also remains one of SRK's most loved films.

Ghatge's Chak de co-actor Vidya Malwade revealed Zaheer-Sagarika's wedding card on social media through her Instagram story, reports The Indian Express.

The wedding reception is slated to take place in the Taj Mahal Palace & Tower in Mumbai on 27 November.

The couple got engaged in May this year and had made appearances together in Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech wedding.