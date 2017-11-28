You are here:

Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge wedding: Couple host grand reception; see pictures

Former cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge, hosted another star-studded wedding reception for friends and family after tying the knot on 23 November.

Ghatge, popularly known for her role in the 2007 Yash Raj Films' Chak De! India starring Shah Rukh Khan, wore a Sabyasachi lehenga, while Khan looked dapper in a blue sherwani.

#mybestfriendswedding ..saccaaaaaa love love love you sooo happy for you ..n now gonna miss u guys so much @sagarikaghatge @zaheer_khan34 have a super life together .. lots of love #fabtimes A post shared by Amrita (@amritakak) on Nov 27, 2017 at 11:37am PST

The ceremony was attended by a bevy of celebrities including Sushmita Sen, Bina Kak, Amrita Kak Nora Fatehi and her Chak De!India co-stars among others. The wedding reception was held in The Taj Mahal Hotel, Mumbai. The couple had tied the knot in a simple court marriage after which, they hosted multiple parties for close friends and family.

A post shared by GlitzNGlamIndia (@gngindia) on Nov 27, 2017 at 6:59pm PST

Ashish Nehra, Ajit Agarkar, Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech, Sania Mirza, Harbhajan Singh, Nora Fatehi, Angad Bedi, Gaurav Kapoor and many others were spotted partying with the couple at these events. However the main attraction of the reception, apart from the newly-married couple were Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli.